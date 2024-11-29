(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Grand Opening of The 2nd Vocational Skills Competition of Hubei Provincial

WUHAN, CHINA, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 2nd Vocational Skills Competition of Hubei Provincial is being held from November 28 to 30 at the Wuhan International Center. This event is divided into five major sections: "Competition, Conference, Exhibition, Performance, and Recruitment," providing a comprehensive to showcase the achievements of Hubei's skilled talent development and offering skilled professionals the opportunity to demonstrate their expertise and engage in technical exchanges.This competition is the highest-level, largest-scale, most diverse, and most influential comprehensive vocational skills event in Hubei,and it is featuring 99 competition categories. Forty key projects from manufacturing, life services, and digital technology sectors are selected for the final competition. The event aligns with international and national standards, with Chinese experts overseeing the judging process. Awards will be given in both individual and team categories, and the results will determine Hubei's participants for the Third National Vocational Skills Competition of the People's Republic of China.Additionally, the event will feature the“Skill-Promoting Jingchu” 2024 Hubei Skills Achievements Exhibition, where 36 companies will showcase innovations in fields such as new energy vehicles, smart construction, drones, 3D printing, and industrial robotics.Beyond being a competition arena for skilled talent, the event also serves as a recruitment platform. With a focus on matching skilled professionals with employers, the job fair will attract over 100 renowned companies from across Hubei and beyond, offering more than 3,000 high-quality job opportunities to ensure efficient, mutual matches between job seekers and employers.The 2nd Vocational Skills Competition of Hubei Provincial not only provides a stage for skilled individuals to showcase their talents and achieve their dreams but also highlights Hubei's exceptional skilled workforce and the unique cultural charm of Jingchu.The opening and closing ceremonies of the competition are organized by Hubei Media Group.

