Introducing Tim Spiess, Author Of Christianity: A Successful Failure-Finding Faith In An Age Of Fear And Falsehood

GOODSON, MO, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tim Spiess is the author of two remarkably insightful books: Christianity: A Successful Failure: Finding Faith in an Age of Fear and Falsehood, published in 2018, and The Light of the World: The Life and Teachings of Jesus of Nazareth, published in 2015.Born in New York City in 1962, Tim earned a B.S. degree from the University of Vermont in 1984 and later completed a Master's Degree at PACE University in 1989. In 1990, while living in South Florida, Tim underwent a profound change in understanding his life and purpose, which he describes as moving his faith from himself into Jesus of Nazareth. Since then, he has been on a journey from religion to freedom, and has dedicated his life to sharing the clear, but largely lost, life-changing message of Jesus of Nazareth – his message of freedom from darkness and his offer of eternal life.Christianity: A Successful Failure leads the reader on an existential journey, including a deep exploration of what Christianity truly represents. The book begins by addressing the fundamental philosophical questions about human existence and life's purpose that have been asked for thousands of years. After providing the best answers possible, the book then critically examines Christianity, and highlights why it may be seen as successful in the world but a failure from the perspective of Jesus of Nazareth.When asked about his motivation for writing this book, Tim explained,“To help people get set free in the deepest sense. Often to accomplish that, one must demonstrate the false things people hold onto and substitute for the Real solution.”This book answers these fundamental questions: what view makes the best sense of our existence and the reality we experience as human beings, and what is truly valuable.”In Christianity: A Successful Failure, Tim argues that, despite Christian's claims about“being saved”, many are still governed by self-pride, fear, and selfishness, demonstrating they have not found the freedom Jesus of Nazareth speaks of and offers.Anyone interested in buying a copy of CASF can head over to Amazon .About the AuthorTim Spiess was born in New York City (1962) and put up for adoption. He was adopted by a Physician and his wife and raised in middle Long Island New York. Tim went through some extraordinary persecution experiences associated with his faith conversion. He has an amazing breadth of knowledge, talents, and skills – for example, in addition to being a prolific writer and offering unique insights, he is a modern settler, developing property from scratch, including having designed and built the 2,800 sqft house his family is now living in.He is currently doing various work including writing for his company, The Light Publishing; he is the founder of Sound Reason Academy, an online academy offering desperately needed courses in philosophy and ethics, designed to equip young people to think well and discover what is true and right. Tim also teaches as a freelance tutor for the subjects of Environmental science and English. He has lived and worked in Missouri, since Jan 2010.

