Drone Attack: 7 Wounded In Odesa Region, Port Infrastructure Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Odesa region, seven people were in a drone attack on the night of November 29. Homes, as well as and infrastructure, were damaged.

This was reported by the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, Ukrinform reports.

“Seven civilians were injured and suffered an acute stress reaction. The enemy also hit the port and infrastructure of Odesa region,” the prosecutor's office said.

According to Odesa police, 13 residential and country houses, garages and other outbuildings, a gas pipeline, and a car were damaged in three settlements of Odesa district.

As reported by Ukrinform, three people were injured in an enemy rocket attack on November 28 in Odesa district , including a 16-year-old boy. 18 private houses were destroyed.