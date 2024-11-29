Drone Attack: 7 Wounded In Odesa Region, Port Infrastructure Damaged
11/29/2024 5:11:05 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Odesa region, seven people were injured in a drone attack on the night of November 29. Homes, as well as port and transportation infrastructure, were damaged.
This was reported by the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, Ukrinform reports.
“Seven civilians were injured and suffered an acute stress reaction. The enemy also hit the port and transport infrastructure of Odesa region,” the prosecutor's office said.
According to Odesa police, 13 residential and country houses, garages and other outbuildings, a gas pipeline, and a car were damaged in three settlements of Odesa district.
As reported by Ukrinform, three people were injured in an enemy rocket attack on November 28 in Odesa district , including a 16-year-old boy. 18 private houses were destroyed.
