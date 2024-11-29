Turkey Assures That It Will Not Support Peace Plan With Territorial Concessions - MP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Turkey officially confirms that the information about its support for the peace plan, which allegedly provides for the freezing of the conflict and concessions to Ukraine's territorial integrity, is not true.

This was stated by Ahtem Çiygöz, co-chairman of the group on interparliamentary relations with Turkey, MP of Ukraine, Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, in a commentary to Ukrinform following his visit to Turkey .

“There are constant accusations, especially from the Russian side, that Turkey is committed to a peace formula that provides for the freezing of the conflict and concessions in territorial integrity. So, during the two days of our visit to Turkey, we held meetings at a very high level and were assured everywhere that this is not true,” said Çiygöz.

According to him, Turkey supports Ukraine in many areas, and both countries are interested in developing bilateral strategic relations, including parliamentary cooperation.

“Turkey not only has hopes, but is also working to ensure that the changes after the US elections do not affect the provision of assistance to Ukraine. These were important messages for us. And we will convey them to the authorities and people of Ukraine. This visit has also become the basis for our bilateral cooperation to be closer, and the role of our parliaments in it will now be more active,” Çiygöz emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, at a meeting of the friendship groups of the parliaments of Ukraine and Turkey held in Ankara, it was stated that Turkey consistently supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, including the Crimean peninsula. The issue of Crimea, in particular as a territory of residence and free development of the Crimean Tatars, is a priority and important for Turkey.