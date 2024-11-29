Malaysia Floods Kill 3, Evacuates Over 80,000 People

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- Malaysian authorities announced that three people were killed and over 80,000 others were evacuated due to floods that hit different states across the country.

In a statement on Friday, Malaysia's National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) said that Kelantan and Terengganu received the most damage.

According to Malaysian news agency, quoting Deputy Prime and NADMA president Ahmad Hamidi, the upcoming floods will be worse than those of 2014, when about a quarter million people were forced to leave their homes.

Floods are common in the eastern coast of Malaysia between October and March, however, the current floods are the worst the country had seen in a decade. (end)

