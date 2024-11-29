Unlock The Future Of Packaging: Join Technavio's Exclusive Webinar On 12Th December
NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio is excited to announce an insightful webinar titled
"Unlocking Insights in the Packaging Industry: market Trends, Consumer Preferences, and Sustainability Shifts", scheduled for
12th December 2024. This exclusive event will delve into the transformative trends reshaping the packaging industry and equip businesses with actionable strategies to stay ahead.
With the packaging landscape evolving rapidly, driven by sustainability, personalization, and consumer-centric innovation, the webinar will touch upon critical topics such as
sustainable packaging,
post-COVID innovations, and
data-driven decision-making.
The session will be led by
Venkata Krishnan Seshadri, Vice President at Technavio, a market research and consulting veteran with over 15 years of experience. Known for his expertise in
market intelligence,
competitive analysis, and
strategic consulting, Venkat will provide invaluable insights into:
Emerging trends in
smart and personalized packaging.
Consumer behavior shifts toward
eco-conscious choices
and
brand transparency.
Balancing cost-efficiency with
sustainability goals.
Leveraging
predictive analytics
and market segmentation for success.
Key Highlights:
Discover actionable solutions to sustainability challenges.
Explore real-world case studies demonstrating the power of
data-driven packaging strategies.
Gain insights into future-proofing your packaging strategies in line with global market trends.
This webinar is a must-attend for professionals across industries, who seek to harness the potential of packaging as a competitive advantage.
Event Details:
Date: 12th December 2024
Time:
11:00 AM CDT
Platform: Online Webinar
Registration Link:
For media inquiries, please contact:
Aman Raj Kishen
Sr. Analyst
Technavio
[email protected]
+91 8061914606
