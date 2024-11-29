عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Unlock The Future Of Packaging: Join Technavio's Exclusive Webinar On 12Th December


11/29/2024 5:01:24 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio is excited to announce an insightful webinar titled
"Unlocking Insights in the Packaging Industry: market Trends, Consumer Preferences, and Sustainability Shifts", scheduled for
12th December 2024. This exclusive event will delve into the transformative trends reshaping the packaging industry and equip businesses with actionable strategies to stay ahead.

Don't miss this opportunity to gain exclusive insights from a leading industry expert. To secure your spot- Register now!

Continue Reading

Unlock The Future Of Packaging: Join Technavio

With the packaging landscape evolving rapidly, driven by sustainability, personalization, and consumer-centric innovation, the webinar will touch upon critical topics such as
sustainable packaging,
post-COVID innovations, and
data-driven decision-making.

The session will be led by
Venkata Krishnan Seshadri, Vice President at Technavio, a market research and consulting veteran with over 15 years of experience. Known for his expertise in
market intelligence,
competitive analysis, and
strategic consulting, Venkat will provide invaluable insights into:

  • Emerging trends in
    smart and personalized packaging.
  • Consumer behavior shifts toward
    eco-conscious choices
    and
    brand transparency.
  • Balancing cost-efficiency with
    sustainability goals.
  • Leveraging
    predictive analytics
    and market segmentation for success.

Key Highlights:

  • Discover actionable solutions to sustainability challenges.
  • Explore real-world case studies demonstrating the power of
    data-driven packaging strategies.
  • Gain insights into future-proofing your packaging strategies in line with global market trends.

This webinar is a must-attend for professionals across industries, who seek to harness the potential of packaging as a competitive advantage.

Event Details:

  • Date: 12th December 2024
  • Time:
    11:00 AM CDT
  • Platform: Online Webinar
  • Registration Link:

For media inquiries, please contact:
Aman Raj Kishen
Sr. Analyst
Technavio
[email protected]
+91 8061914606

SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN29112024003732001241ID1108938857


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search