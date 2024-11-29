Unlock The Future Of Packaging: Join Technavio's Exclusive Webinar On 12Th December

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio is excited to announce an insightful webinar titled

"Unlocking Insights in the Packaging Industry: Trends, Consumer Preferences, and Sustainability Shifts", scheduled for

12th December 2024. This exclusive event will delve into the transformative trends reshaping the packaging and equip businesses with actionable strategies to stay ahead.

With the packaging landscape evolving rapidly, driven by sustainability, personalization, and consumer-centric innovation, the webinar will touch upon critical topics such as

sustainable packaging,

post-COVID innovations, and

data-driven decision-making.

The session will be led by

Venkata Krishnan Seshadri, Vice President at Technavio, a market research and consulting veteran with over 15 years of experience. Known for his expertise in

market intelligence,

competitive analysis, and

strategic consulting, Venkat will provide invaluable insights into:



Emerging trends in

smart and personalized packaging.

Consumer behavior shifts toward

eco-conscious choices

and

brand transparency.

Balancing cost-efficiency with

sustainability goals. Leveraging

predictive analytics

and market segmentation for success.

Key Highlights:



Discover actionable solutions to sustainability challenges.

Explore real-world case studies demonstrating the power of

data-driven packaging strategies. Gain insights into future-proofing your packaging strategies in line with global market trends.

This webinar is a must-attend for professionals across industries, who seek to harness the potential of packaging as a competitive advantage.

Event Details:



Date: 12th December 2024

Time:

11:00 AM CDT

Platform: Online Webinar Registration Link:



For media inquiries, please contact:

Aman Raj Kishen

Sr. Analyst

Technavio

[email protected]

+91 8061914606

SOURCE Technavio

