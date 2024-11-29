عربي


Director/PDMR Shareholding


11/29/2024 5:00:58 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Albion Crown VCT PLC (the“Company”)
Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
a) Name Ian Spence - Director of Albion Crown VCT PLC
2 Reason for notification
a) Position/status PDMR/Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Albion Crown VCT PLC
b) LEI 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
Identification code GB0002577434
b) Nature of the transaction Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount
£0.3066 1035 £317.34
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume £317.34
e) Date of the transaction 29 November 2024
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange


1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
a) Name Pamela Garside - Director of Albion Crown VCT PLC
2 Reason for notification
a) Position/status PDMR/Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Albion Crown VCT PLC
b) LEI 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
Identification code GB0002577434
b) Nature of the transaction Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount
£0.3066 2870 £879.95
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume £879.95
e) Date of the transaction 29 November 2024
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange


1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
a) Name James Agnew - Director of Albion Crown VCT PLC
2 Reason for notification
a) Position/status PDMR/Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Albion Crown VCT PLC
b) LEI 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
Identification code GB0002577434
b) Nature of the transaction Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount
£0.3066 2453 £752.09
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume £752.09
e) Date of the transaction 29 November 2024
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange


1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
a) Name Tony Ellingham - Director of Albion Crown VCT PLC
2 Reason for notification
a) Position/status PDMR/Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Albion Crown VCT PLC
b) LEI 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
Identification code GB0002577434
b) Nature of the transaction Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount
£0.3066 844 £258.77
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume £258.77
e) Date of the transaction 29 November 2024
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Date of notification

29 November 2024

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850


