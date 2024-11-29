Director/PDMR Shareholding
Date
11/29/2024
Director/PDMR Transaction
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
a)
Name
Ian Spence - Director of Albion Crown VCT PLC
2
Reason for notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR/Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3)
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
| auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Albion Crown VCT PLC
b)
LEI
213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68
4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
| (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
Identification code
GB0002577434
b)
Nature of the transaction
Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
Volume
Amount
|
|
£0.3066
1035
£317.34
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
£317.34
e)
Date of the transaction
29 November 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
a)
Name
Pamela Garside - Director of Albion Crown VCT PLC
2
Reason for notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR/Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3)
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
| auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Albion Crown VCT PLC
b)
LEI
213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68
4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
| (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
Identification code
GB0002577434
b)
Nature of the transaction
Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
Volume
Amount
|
|
£0.3066
2870
£879.95
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
£879.95
e)
Date of the transaction
29 November 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
a)
Name
James Agnew - Director of Albion Crown VCT PLC
2
Reason for notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR/Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3)
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
| auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Albion Crown VCT PLC
b)
LEI
213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68
4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
| (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
Identification code
GB0002577434
b)
Nature of the transaction
Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
Volume
Amount
|
|
£0.3066
2453
£752.09
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
£752.09
e)
Date of the transaction
29 November 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
a)
Name
Tony Ellingham - Director of Albion Crown VCT PLC
2
Reason for notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR/Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3)
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
| auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Albion Crown VCT PLC
b)
LEI
213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68
4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
| (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
Identification code
GB0002577434
b)
Nature of the transaction
Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
Volume
Amount
|
|
£0.3066
844
£258.77
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
£258.77
e)
Date of the transaction
29 November 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
Date of notification
29 November 2024
For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850
