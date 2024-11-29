20-Year-Old Onlyfans Model Sophie Rain Earns ₹366 Crore In One Year, Pays Off Parents' Debt

(MENAFN- Live Mint) American content creator Sophie Rain has stunned the internet by revealing her staggering of $43.4 million (over ₹366 crore) from OnlyFans in the past year.

Known for her work on the subscription-based platform, Sophie shared a screenshot of her earnings, expressing gratitude for her first year on the platform. Her revelation has sparked widespread interest and discussions online.

Sophie Rain, who grew up in a working-class family in Florida, struggled financially during her early years. At 17, she worked as a waitress, earning minimum wages to support her family .

However, her fortunes changed dramatically in April 2023 when she started creating content on OnlyFans alongside her sister, Sierra. A viral video catapulted her to fame, and her subscriber base quickly soared to over 11 million. Today, Sophie is one of the platform's top earners.

Despite her newfound wealth, Sophie has not forgotten her roots. She recently paid off her parents' $15,000 (approximately ₹12.67 lakh) debt, bought them a new car and cleared their property taxes.

The 20-year-old revealed to The Sun that her father, who manages a restaurant, was moved to tears by her gesture. Sophie said her main motivation for earning is to provide a better life for her parents and siblings.

“It feels so nice to be able to help my parents and siblings. That's all I've ever wanted to do, and that's one of the main reasons why I do what I do,” she told the publication.

“Seeing them struggle growing up really affected me, and they don't deserve that,” Rain added.