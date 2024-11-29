India Enterprise ICT Country Intelligence Report 2023-2024 & 2028, Profiles Of Microsoft, TCS, IBM, Accenture, And Meta

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) An executive-level overview of how the overall ICT budgets and their allocations towards various segments have changed for enterprises in the country in 2024 compared to 2023 and ICT revenue opportunity with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the following enterprise ICT outlook, enterprise ICT budget allocations, enterprise ICT segment revenue and budget allocations, enterprise ICT market dynamics, enterprise technology priorities and ICT vendor landscape.

The report provides detailed analysis of the overall India's enterprise ICT market trends and growth drivers based on the analyst's ICT Customer Insight Survey and the analyst's Market Opportunity Forecasts. The report also discusses about the market growth inhibitors impacting India's overall ICT market.

It sheds focus on enterprise ICT budget allocations and ICT revenue opportunity covering 18 solution areas, segmental analysis, vertical analysis, as well as review of key macroeconomic and regulatory trends, and government initiatives. The report also includes a brief profile on some of the key ICT vendors within the country.

The country intelligence provides information and insights into ICT budget allocations and ICT revenue opportunity by enterprises in India:



Overall enterprise ICT revenue opportunity and ICT budget allocations for India

Macroeconomic and regulatory context and government initiatives

Insights on India's enterprise ICT growth drivers and market trends, basis the analyst's ICT Customer Insight Survey and Market Opportunity Forecasts to 2028

Insights on market growth inhibitors impacting India's overall ICT market

Breakdown of enterprise ICT revenue opportunity by solution areas, end-use verticals and enterprise size band

Segmental analysis of India's enterprise ICT budget allocations and ICT revenue opportunity - hardware, software and services

Insights on ICT technology spending priorities of enterprises on key solution areas in India Company snapshot

Key Highlights



ICT market growth in India will be primarily driven by digital transformation initiatives to remain competitive, decrease operational costs, and increase efficiency, backed up by supportive government regulations.

India's overall ICT market was pegged at more than $161 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 17% during 2023-2028 to reach more than $354 billion in 2028.

The analyst's ICT decision makers survey reveals a positive outlook for enterprise ICT spending in India, with a majority of respondents, about 87% from the country, claiming that there has been an increase in the enterprise ICT budget in 2024 compared to 2023.

IoT can be regarded as the most attractive market in India driven by the country's technological advancements as well as initiatives undertaken by the Indian government, which focuses on developing connected and smart IoT-based systems. The revenue opportunity for IoT in India was pegged at more than $25 billion in 2023 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 21% between 2023-2028. BFSI is the largest independent end-use vertical segment for the ICT market in India in terms of revenue contribution, and it will remain so over the forecast period. ICT revenue from the BFSI sector reached more than $18 billion in 2023 and is set to grow more than $39 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of more than 16%.

Key Topics Covered:



India Enterprise ICT Market Highlights

Macroeconomic and Regulatory Context

ICT Market Overview

Market Dynamics

ICT Market by Infrastructure Segments

Enterprises' Investment Priorities in Key Solution Areas

Enterprise Investment Priorities Across Key Verticals

Company Snapshots Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Microsoft

TCS

IBM

Accenture Meta

