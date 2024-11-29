(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Pay TV 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pay TV market in the US is forecasted to grow by USD 5.9 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 1.57% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by high demand for live and sports, growing demand for quality content on pay TV services, and cost-effective packages of pay TV network. This study identifies the ease of use benefiting cable TV market as another prime reason driving market growth during the next few years. Also, low maintenance of cable TV and improved user experience will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the pay TV market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The pay TV market in US is segmented as below:

By Technology



Satellite TV

Cable TV IP TV

By End-user



Household Commercial

By Type



Postpaid Prepaid

The report on the pay TV market in US covers the following areas:



Pay TV market in US sizing

Pay TV market in US forecast Pay TV market in US industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pay TV market in US vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Inc., Anthem Sports and Entertainment, AT&T Inc., Charter Communications Inc., Cogeco Communications Inc., Comcast Corp., DISH Network L.L.C., Fox Corp., fuboTV Inc., Lions Gate Entertainment Corp., Netflix Inc., Nexstar Media Group Inc., Olympusat Inc., Paramount Global, SomosTV LLC, Sony Group Corp., Telstra Corp. Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Also, the pay TV market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

8 Market Segmentation by Type

9 Customer Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Competitive Analysis



Alphabet Inc.

Inc.

Anthem Sports and Entertainment

AT&T Inc.

Charter Communications Inc.

Cogeco Communications Inc.

Comcast Corp.

DISH Network L.L.C.

Fox Corp.

fuboTV Inc.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

Netflix Inc.

Nexstar Media Group Inc.

Olympusat Inc.

Paramount Global

SomosTV LLC

Sony Group Corp.

Telstra Corp. Ltd.

The Walt Disney Co. Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

