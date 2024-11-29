Digital Battlefield Global Market Report 2024: Market Size Forecasts, Trends And Opportunities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Major Drivers of the Digital Battlefield Market

The Business Research Company's Digital Battlefield Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company 's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

What is the Current and Forecasted Size of the Digital Battlefield Market ?

In the past few years, the digital battlefield market has grown rapidly. It is expected to rise from $51.3 billion in 2023 to $60.96 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 18.8%. This growth can be attributed to the expansion of modern warfare and security threats, communication and data sharing needs, intelligence and surveillance requirements, cybersecurity concerns, and defense budget allocations.

How Does the Future Look for the Digital Battlefield Market?

The digital battlefield market is expected to experience rapid growth in the next few years, with forecasted growth to $122.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 19.0%. This escalating growth during the forecast period can be attributed to geopolitical tensions, multi-domain operations, enhanced cyber resilience, sensor fusion and situational awareness, and increasing military modernization programs. Additionally, major forecast period trends include artificial intelligence AI and machine learning, 5G and advanced connectivity, unmanned systems and drones, development of hypersonic weapons, and adaptive defense strategies.

Explore a comprehensive insight into the global digital battlefield market with a detailed sample report: /sample?id=7720&type=smp

What Are the Major Drivers of the Digital Battlefield Market?

One of the primary drivers propelling the growth of the digital battlefield market going forward is the increasing inclination towards cloud services in military and defense. Cloud services are network-based virtualized resources designed to offer quick, inexpensive access to applications without requiring internal hardware or infrastructure. They provide several advantages such as a flexible and secure cloud environment, highly redundant networking, among others. Coupled with gathering, processing, and analyzing intelligence resources and providing security for battlefield intelligence, cloud services are expected to push the digital battlefield market forward.

For instance, in 2022, the United States Department of Defense DOD allocated $ 798 million to the US army for expenditure on cloud services for the fiscal year. Additionally, in June 2021, the total US defense information technology and cyberspace activities budget overview for the fiscal year 2022 reached $ 83,091.3 million.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery: /report/digital-battlefield-global-market-report

Who Are the Key Players in the Digital Battlefield Market?

The digital battlefield market include major companies like BAE Systems plc, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corporation, Leonardo S.P.A, Israel Aerospace Industries, Saab AB, ATOS SE, Airbus S.A.S., Rheinmetall AG, Honeywell Aerospace, and Pratt & Whitney among others.

What Key Trends Are Impacting the Digital Battlefield Market?

Technological advancements have emerged as a critical trend gaining popularity in the digital battlefield market. Organizations operating in the battlefield sector are focusing on implementing advanced technologies to sustain and expand their market share. An example is L3Harris Technologies Inc., a US-based aerospace and defense company, that launched an infrared instrument integrated with infrared space technology in June 2022, to capture high-resolution imagery and battlefield information from space. The device can track a target continuously, with sensitivity and target discrimination, at a lower cost.

How Is the Global Digital Battlefield Market Segmented ?

The digital battlefield market has been segmented as follows:

1 By Solution: Hardware, Services

2 By Technology: Artificial Intelligence, 3D Printing, Internet of Things, Big Data Analytics, Robotic Process Automation, Cloud Computing and Master Data Management, Digital Twin, Other Technologies

3 By Installation: New Procurement, Upgradation

4 By Platform: Land, Naval, Airborne, Space

5 By Application: Warfare Platform, Cyber Security, Logistics and Transportation, Surveillance and Situational Awareness, Command and Control, Health Monitoring, Design and Manufacturing, Other Applications

Insights into the Regional Digital Battlefield Market?

In 2023, North America was the largest region in the digital battlefield market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The regions covered in the digital battlefield market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse more similar reports-

Battlefield Management System Global Market Report 2024

/report/battlefield-management-system-global-market-report

Digital Publishing Global Market Report 2024

/report/digital-publishing-global-market-report

Digital Publishing And Content Streaming Global Market Report 2024

/report/digital-publishing-and-content-streaming-global-market-report

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries across 60+ geographies. The reports draw from 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: /](/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: ](

YouTube: ](

Global Market Model: /global-market-model](/global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.