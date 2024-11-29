(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flow Batteries Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Flow Batteries was valued at USD 416.3 million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.10 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 21.7%.

The growing demand for accessible storage systems has accelerated the adoption of flow batteries. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the global in battery energy storage increased by more than $35 billion in 2023, primarily in grid-scale deployment. According to the Energy Storage Report 2024, G7 countries have set a target of 1,500 GW of new global energy storage by 2030, a six-fold increase from current levels.

Furthermore, the demand for integrating renewable energy sources backed by grid modernization initiatives are leading to more installations of long duration energy storage systems. The increasing focus on grid modernization, EV charging stations, and initiatives for developing efficient and sustainable batteries are the key drivers of the market's growth.

Report Scope

This report analyzes the flow battery market by battery type, battery material, deployment, application and end-use industries. Additionally, the report discusses the technological, regulatory, competitive and economic trends that impact the market. The analyst has included a patent analysis for the flow battery market, which depicts a strong investment prospect for investors. It analyzes emerging technologies, the impact of COVID-19, and the competitive landscape, which enables the reader to understand the global market. The report concludes by looking at environmental, social and governance (ESG) developments and by providing detailed profiles of the major manufacturers of flow batteries.

The report includes:

51 data tables and 50 additional tables

An overview of the technical and business aspects of the global market for flow batteries

Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecast for 2025 and 2027, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the size and revenue prospects of the global market, along with a market share analysis by battery type, battery material, deployment type, application, end-use, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technical advances, regulations, innovations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Insights from a Porter's Five Forces model, and global value chain and PESTLE analyses

Patent analysis, emerging trends and technologies, and new developments

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and global rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies Company profiles of leading players, including Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Invinity Energy Systems, ESS Tech, Rongke Power and Redflow Ltd. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 135 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $416.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1100 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview



Market Overview and Future Scenarios

Value Chain Analysis

Raw Material Extraction

Material Processing

Component Manufacturers

Product Assembly

End-Use Applications and Integration

Battery Recycling and Disposal

Porter's Five Forces Model PESTLE Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Preference for Flow Batteries over Conventional Batteries



Use of Flow Batteries by Utilities

Increasing Renewable Power Generation

Market Restraints



High Upfront Investment Cost

Volatility in the Price of Vanadium

Market Opportunities



Grid Modernization



Technological Developments

Public and Private Investments

Market Trends



Demand for Long-Duration Battery Storage Technologies Supportive Government Regulations

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments



Emerging Battery Materials

Emerging Technologies in Flow Battery Development

Iron Flow Batteries

Iron-Chromium Redox Flow Batteries

Patent Analysis

Key Patents Key Takeaways

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis



Global Flow Battery Market, by Battery Type



Redox

Hybrid

Global Flow Battery Market, by Battery Material



Vanadium



Zinc-Bromine

Other Battery Materials

Global Flow Battery Market, by Deployment Type



Small-Scale

Large-Scale

Global Flow Battery Market, by Application



Load Shifting



Peaking Capacity



Microgrid Formation

Others

Global Flow Battery Market, by End Use



Utilities



Commercial and Industrial

Residential Global Flow Battery Market, by Region

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence



Market Ranking Recent Developments

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Flow Battery Market: An ESG Perspective



Status of ESG in the Flow Battery Industry

Case Studies Successful Implementations of ESG



Invinity Energy Systems



Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.



StorEn Technologies

Enerox GmbH

Consumer Attitudes Towards ESG Concluding Remarks

Company Profiles



Enerox GmbH

ESS Tech Inc.

Invinity Energy Systems

Largo Inc.

Primus Power

Redflow Ltd.

RKP Dalian Rongke Energy Storage Technology Development Co. Ltd.

Stryten Energy

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Thorion Energy

Vizn Energy Systems

Voltstorage VRB Energy



