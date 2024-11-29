Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Competitive Landscape Report 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) During the past decade, partnerships were the most frequent type of deal in North America and Asia-Pacific. Meanwhile, in Europe, mergers and licensing agreements contributed to an equal number of deals.

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD): Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a data-driven overview of the current and future competitive landscape in Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy therapeutics.

Key Highlights



In 2024, more than 111,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of LGMD are anticipated in the 16 countries covered in the analyst's epidemiology forecast.

No disease-modifying treatment has proven to alter LGMD progression so far, and thus symptom management remains the mainstay of care.

The LGMD pipeline holds 21 molecules with no assets in the pre-registration stage, only two molecules in Phase III development, and four assets in Phase II.

Over the past decade, 22 clinical trials have been conducted in LGMD. The largest number of studies was conducted in 2016 (four trials) followed by 2023, 2022, and 2019 (three trials each). During the past decade, partnerships were the most frequent type of deal in North America and Asia-Pacific. Meanwhile, in Europe, mergers and licensing agreements contributed to an equal number of deals.

Report Scope

The Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy: Competitive Landscape combines data from the Pharma Intelligence Center with in-house analyst expertise to provide a competitive assessment of the disease marketplace.

Components of the report include:



Disease Landscape

Disease Overview

Epidemiology Overview

Treatment Overview

Marketed Products Assessment

Breakdown by Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration

Product Profiles with Sales Forecast

Pricing and Reimbursement Assessment

Annual Therapy Cost

Time to Pricing and Time to Reimbursement

Pipeline Assessment

Breakdown by Development Stage, Mechanism of Action, Molecule Type, Route of Administration

Product Profiles with Sales Forecast

Late-to-mid-stage Pipeline Drugs

Phase Transition Success Rate and Likelihood of Approval

Clinical Trials Assessment

Breakdown of Trials by Phase, Status, Virtual Components, Sponsors, Geography, and Endpoint Status

Enrolment Analytics, Site Analytics, Feasibility Analysis

Deals Landscape

Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances by Region

Overview of Recent Deals

Commercial Assessment

Key Market Players Future Market Catalysts

Reasons to Buy



Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, and companies likely to impact the global Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and analyzing the performance of various competitors.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories that present the maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Key Findings

3 Disease Landscape

3.1 Disease Overview

3.2 Epidemiology Overview

3.3 Treatment Overview

4 Marketed Drugs Assessment

4.1 Leading Marketed Drugs

4.2 Overview by Mechanism of Action

4.3 Overview by Molecule Type

4.4 Product Profiles and Sales Forecast

5 Pricing and Reimbursement Assessment

5.1 Annual Cost of Therapy

5.2 Time to Pricing and Reimbursement

6 Pipeline Drugs Assessment

6.1 Mid-to-late-stage Pipeline Drugs

6.2 Overview by Development Stage

6.3 Overview by Mechanism of Action

6.4 Overview by Molecule Type

6.5 Drug Specific Phase Transition Success Rate (PTSR) and Likelihood of Approval (LoA)

6.6 Therapy Area and Indication-specific PTSR and LoA

7 Clinical Trials Assessment

7.1 Historical Overview

7.2 Overview by Phase

7.3 Overview by Status

7.4 Overview by Phase for Ongoing and Planned Trials

7.5 Trials with Virtual Components

7.6 Overview of Trials by Geography

7.7 Single-Country and Multinational Trials by Region

7.8 Top 20 Sponsors with Breakdown by Phase

7.9 Top 20 Sponsors with Breakdown by Status

7.10 Overview by Endpoint Status

7.11 Overview by Race and Ethnicity

7.12 Enrollment Data

7.13 Top 20 countries for Trial Sites

7.14 Top 20 Sites Globally

7.15 Feasibility Analysis - Geographic Overview

7.16 Feasibility Analysis - Benchmark Models

8 Deals Landscape

8.1 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances by Region

8.2 Recent Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances

9 Commercial Assessment

9.1 Key Market Players

10 Future Market Catalysts

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900