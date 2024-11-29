Real Estate Trading Volume Exceeds Qr391m In Last Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the of Justice during the period from November 17-21, reached QR362,989,614, while the total sales contracts for the real estate bulletin for residential units during the same period reached QR28,540,462.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department stated that the list of properties traded for sale included vacant lands, residential homes, apartment buildings, shops, and residential units.

The sales operations were concentrated in the municipalities of Doha, Al Rayyan, Al Dhaayen, Umm Salal, Al Khor and Al Dhakira, Al Wakrah, and Al Shamal, in addition to the Pearl, Lusail 69, and Legtaifiya.

The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period of November 10-14 reached more than QR402m.

Qatar's Third National Development Strategy (NDS3) relies heavily on the real estate sector. The goal is to make Qatar more attractive to investors and businesses.