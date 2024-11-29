Montypay Takes Home The Payment Innovation Of The Year Award For Revolutionizing Global Commerce

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

MontyPay has been awarded the "Payment Innovation of the Year" accolade at the eCommerce 2024, held in London. MontyPay has been contributing to the payment landscape with cutting-edge solutions that meet the ever-evolving needs of global businesses, which culminated in this prestigious recognition.

The eCommerce Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in the retail space. Independently judged by leaders, these awards recognize commitment, creativity, and innovation across organizations of all sizes and geography.

"Winning the 'Payment Innovation of the Year' award reflects our team's hard work and our relentless pursuit of excellence in payment solutions”, commented Noel Moukheiber, General Manager of MontyPay.“At MontyPay, our services go beyond payment processing, they offer tools for growth. Our real-time insights, coupled with our loyalty and lending programs, empower merchants financially and operationally."

MontyPay started with its Payment Gateway solution and has expanded its portfolio to offer a comprehensive suite of payment services, dedicated to merchant success. Its state-of-the-art features include payment links, online & mobile checkout, smart routing, 24/7 customer support, merchant mobile app, real-time analytics, and AI-powered fraud management.

MontyPay's development has been driven by close collaboration with merchants, resulting in innovative solutions like a unified platform for online and in-store sales, Soft & Smart POS systems, self-service checkout solutions, and eCommerce web development services. The company has also introduced a point-based loyalty program and lending services that benefit merchants and customers alike.

On the company's position in the market, Moukheiber stated: "What truly differentiates MontyPay is our commitment to providing a unified solution with global reach. Our customers benefit from a single dashboard that offers real-time insights into all transactions, whether online or in-store, accessible via web and mobile devices."

MontyPay's effectiveness is evident in its impressive growth metrics. From 2023 to 2024, the company increased its merchant base by 53% and grew its transaction volume by 92%. The company continues to innovate, with recent launches including the Soft POS solution in September 2024, available in the UK, US, and Europe, which transforms smartphones into tap-to-pay terminals. MontyPay is also finalizing the integration of its QCheck self-service checkout solution with various restaurant management systems, aiming to provide a full end-to-end solution for the F&B sector.

For more information, please visit MontyPay's website

