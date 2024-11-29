Vascular Access Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape And Market Forecasts To 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Some of the key players operating in the vascular access devices market include Cook, BD, Teleflex, Medtronic, Asahi Kasei, B. Braun SE, PRODiMED, AMECATH, Terumo, AngioDynamics, ICU Medical, Nipro Medical, Medline Industries, Access Vascular, Vygon Group, Cordis, Merit Medical Systems, Cardinal Health, Fresenius, Argon Medical Devices and others.

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vascular Access Devices - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The vascular access devices market was valued at USD 4.59 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.64% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030, to reach USD 6.75 billion by 2030.

The demand for vascular access devices is primarily motivated by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, chronic kidney disease, and heart diseases that require the use of these devices. Technological advancements in vascular access devices and the growing aging population which require frequent medical treatment and hospitalization may drive the growth of the market.

The growth of the vascular access devices market is driven by several key factors, including the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions, which often require long-term intravenous treatments. Increased demand for minimally invasive procedures and advancements in vascular access technologies, such as the development of antimicrobial catheters and ultrasound-guided insertion techniques, are further fueling market expansion.

Additionally, the growing geriatric population, which is more prone to conditions requiring frequent vascular access for therapies like dialysis and chemotherapy, contributes to the increasing adoption of these devices. Moreover, the emphasis on reducing healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and improving patient outcomes is promoting the use of safer, more efficient vascular access solutions.

Cancer is one of the leading chronic diseases impacting populations globally. According to data from GLOBOCAN 2024, approximately 20 million new cancer cases were reported in 2022, with projections estimating that this number could rise to 35 million by 2050. Vascular access devices play a crucial role in chemotherapy procedures, which are commonly used in cancer treatment, thereby driving market growth. Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported in February 2024 that around 129 million people in the United States were living with at least one major chronic disease, including heart disease, cancer, diabetes, obesity, and hypertension. These factors collectively drive the ongoing growth of the vascular access devices market.

However, factors such as incorrect placement of vascular access devices and complications like infection and phlebitis may present challenges, potentially limiting market growth.

Vascular Access Devices Market Segment Analysis:

In the vascular access devices market, central vascular access devices are anticipated to hold the largest share in 2023, primarily due to their widespread use in chemotherapy and treatments for cardiovascular and chronic kidney disorders. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, which often require prolonged hospitalization, is driving demand for these devices, as they provide long-term access for medication delivery. This functionality significantly contributes to the growth of this segment.

Central vascular access devices come in various types, including peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs) and non-tunneled catheters, among others. PICCs are gaining traction as they can be easily inserted through veins like the basilic, brachial, or cephalic, offering a minimally invasive option for long-term access.

Key players are actively forming partnerships to reduce complications and enhance vascular access procedures through advanced technologies and clinical support.

North America is expected to dominate the overall vascular access devices market:

North America is expected to dominate the global vascular access devices market during the forecast period, driven by the growing demand for advanced technologies and the increasing need to manage chronic diseases in the region. The rising prevalence of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) has significantly contributed to market growth, as vascular access devices are critical for hemodialysis and kidney dialysis procedures. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in May 2024, approximately 35.5 million adults in the United States - around 14% of the total population - were living with chronic kidney disease in 2023. The increasing number of dialysis treatments necessitates greater usage of vascular access devices, further boosting market expansion.

Product innovation and commercialization activities by key players in North America are also driving market growth. For instance, in November 2023, BD launched a vascular access ultrasound system designed to improve the insertion process for devices like peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs) and central venous catheters through real-time needle tracking. The development of such advanced technologies is expected to enhance the clinical efficiency of vascular access procedures and contribute to market growth.

Additionally, Europe and the Asia-Pacific regions present future growth opportunities for the vascular access devices market. Data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in December 2022 revealed that 36% of individuals aged 65 and over in EU countries had at least two chronic diseases in 2020. The rising burden of chronic diseases across European and Asian nations is fueling demand for vascular access devices, positioning these regions for significant market growth in the coming years.

Vascular Access Devices Market Key Players:

Some of the key market players operating in the vascular access devices market include Cook, BD, Teleflex, Medtronic, Asahi Kasei, B. Braun SE, PRODiMED, AMECATH, Terumo, AngioDynamics, ICU Medical, Nipro Medical, Medline Industries, Access Vascular, Vygon Group, Cordis, Merit Medical Systems, Cardinal Health, Fresenius, Argon Medical Devices and others.

Recent Developmental Activities in the Vascular Access Devices Market:



In March 2024, B. Braun Se launched the Introcan Safety 2 IV Catheter. This vascular access device is designed to reduce the chance of blood-borne infection with blood control features and reduce needlestick injuries in patients.

In January 2022, ICU Medical, Inc. completed the acquisition of Smiths Medical for an amount of USD 1.85 billion. Through his acquisition, ICU Medical expanded its product portfolio in syringe and ambulatory infusion devices, vascular access, and vital care products to increase its global presence. In August 2021, PuraCath MedicalT, a venture-backed startup company focusing on the development of technologies to reduce infections in patients with intravascular catheters, announced that it has received 510(k) clearance for its FireFlyT Needleless Connector from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FireflyT Needleless Connector is a sterile single-patient-use connector for needleless access to the IV line and IV catheter during IV therapy and can be used for direct injection, intermittent infusion, continuous infusion, or aspiration. This regulatory determination by the FDA gives PuraCath clearance to market the FireFlyT needleless connector in the US.

Key Takes Away From the Vascular Access Devices Market Report Study



Market size analysis for current Vascular Access Devices market size (2023), and market forecast for 6 years (2024 to 2030)

Top key product/technology developments, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures happened over the last 3 years.

Key companies dominating the Vascular Access Devices Market.

Various opportunities available for the other competitors in the Vascular Access Devices Market space.

What are the top-performing segments in 2023? How these segments will perform in 2030.

Which are the top-performing regions and countries in the current Vascular Access Devices market scenario? Which are the regions and countries where companies should have concentrated on opportunities for Vascular Access Devices market growth in the coming future?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Vascular Access Devices Market Report Introduction

2. Vascular Access Devices Market Executive Summary

2.1. Market at Glance

3. Competitive Landscape

4. Regulatory Analysis

5. Vascular Access Devices Market Key Factors Analysis

5.1. Vascular Access Devices Market Drivers

5.1.1. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases

5.1.2. Technological advancements in vascular access devices

5.1.3. Growing aging population

5.2. Vascular Access Devices Market Restraints and Challenges

5.2.1. Incorrect placement of these devices

5.2.2. Complications associated with devices such as infection and phlebitis

5.3. Vascular Access Devices Market Opportunity

5.3.1. Development of devices coated with bioactive materials

5.3.2. Integration of digital health in home healthcare settings

6. Vascular Access Devices Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7. Vascular Access Devices Market Assessment

7.1. By Device Type

7.1.1. Central Vascular Access Devices

7.1.1.1. Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters

7.1.1.2. Non-Tunneled Catheters

7.1.2. Peripheral Vascular Access Devices

7.1.2.1. Peripheral Catheter

7.1.2.2. Midline Catheter (Short) Devices

7.2. By Route of Insertion

7.2.1. Intravenous

7.2.2. Subcutaneous

7.3. By End-User

7.3.1. Hospitals

7.3.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

7.4. By Geography

8. Vascular Access Devices Market Company and Product Profiles



Cook

BD

Teleflex

Medtronic

Asahi Kasei

B. Braun

PRODiMED

AMECATH

Terumo

AngioDynamics

ICU Medical

Nipro Medical

Medline Industries

Access Vascular

Vygon Group

Cordis

Merit Medical Systems

Cardinal Health

Fresenius Argon Medical Devices

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900