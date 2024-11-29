عربي


RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS


11/29/2024 4:16:41 AM

Auction date 2024-11-29
Loan 1061
Coupon 0.75 %
ISIN-code SE0011281922
Maturity 2029-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln 1200 +/- 1200
Total bid volume, SEK mln 5,615
Volume sold, SEK mln 1,200
Number of bids 33
Number of accepted bids 10
Average yield 1.770 %
Lowest yield 1.768 %
Highest accepted yield 1.772 %
% accepted at highest yield 87.78

Auction date 2024-11-29
Loan 1053
Coupon 3.50 %
ISIN-code SE0002829192
Maturity 2039-03-30
Tendered volume, SEK mln 1500 +/- 1500
Total bid volume, SEK mln 4,575
Volume sold, SEK mln 1,500
Number of bids 32
Number of accepted bids 10
Average yield 2.171 %
Lowest yield 2.162 %
Highest accepted yield 2.173 %
% accepted at highest yield 70.91



