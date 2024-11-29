Dublin, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioplastics Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Biodegradable, Non-biodegradable), Application (Packaging, Agriculture, Automotive & Transportation, Electronics, Textile), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bioplastics market size is estimated to reach USD 44.77 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period.

An increase in demand for plastic alternatives has been observed in the market, owing to the rising concerns over the use of plastics. With the rapid pace of innovation and new product development, manufacturers in the market are shifting their focus toward the development of bioplastics.

Companies are continuously developing product lines using biodegradable & non-biodegradable bioplastics and recycled materials to address the concerns regarding the toxic effects of plastic waste. Several small and medium-scale businesses have committed to using recycled or sustainably sourced materials by a specific time frame. This is expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

In addition, bioplastics help reduce the micro plastic content in the soil and water, as their waste gradually decomposes into small pieces. Moreover, efforts have been taken by associations, such as the European Bioplastics, to clarify further the definition of bioplastics in the regulations prescribed by the government. These trends are expected to benefit the overall market growth over the forecast period.



Bioplastics Market Report Highlights



Based on product, the biodegradable segment held the largest share, accumulating 50.02% market share in 2024. Several countries are imposing strict regulations to reduce the negative impact of plastics, which is expected to promote the market for biodegradable plastics

Packaging dominated the application segment with revenue market share of 61.36% in 2024 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the coming years. Expansion of the e-commerce industry owing to the increased convenience of shopping and the wide variety of goods offered by e-commerce platforms is expected to augment the demand for bioplastics in the packaging segment over the forecast period Based on region, Europe dominated the global flexible PU Foam market, accumulating 43.38% market share in 2024. The growing demand for sustainable materials rises, bioplastics offer an eco-friendly alternative, helping reduce reliance on traditional plastics and decreasing environmental impact is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period

Why should you buy this report?



Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions

This report addresses:



Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

The leading players in the Bioplastics market include:



TEIJIN

Toray Industries

Toyota Tsusho

Avantium

PTT MCC Biochem Co.

An Phat Holdings

NatureWorks

SABIC

BASF

Futerro

Trinseo

Braskem

TotalEnergies Corbion

ECPlaza Network Solvay

Key Attributes:

