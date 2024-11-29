Trump, Biden And Hatred: How US Polarisation Affects Americans In Switzerland

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Two parties and two presidential candidates – both of whom are unpopular with many voters. Few societies are as polarised as the United States. We gathered impressions from a Democrat, a and an independent, all living in Switzerland, the land of compromise.

This content was published on July 20, 2024 - 10:30



Benjamin von Wyl (Text) & Vera Leysinger (Video)

“Someone recently wrote on Facebook that Joe Biden is like Hitler,” says Sue Rickenbacher, an American. The two main candidates for the presidency – the current president, Joe Biden, and the former president, Donald Trump – are unpopularExternal link with large sections of the US population. Rickenbacher is no Biden fanExternal link , but how can she respond to this kind of comparison?“When someone writes something like that, it's difficult to stand in the middle,” she says.

On July 21, Joe Biden withdrew as the Democratic presidential candidate. Has emotional polarisation changed now that Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are running against each other?

Not for Republican Tariq Dennison. He has the impression that in the race between Harris and Trump,“perhaps 60 to 80% of Americans” are wondering whether these are really the best candidates in a population of around 340 million.

In speaking to those who want to vote for Harris, Dennison gets the impression that most would rather vote against Trump than for Harris. He has yet to meet anyone who proudly supports Harris because of her political programme and leadership qualities.“I find that a little disturbing,” says Dennison.

For Sue Rickenbacher, something has really changed:“I feel the emotional polarisation is completely different than with the Trump vs. Biden combo.” The“two men” portrayed each other“as a threat to the world.” Kamala Harris is sticking to a“positive, forward-looking message.” Trump, on the other hand, seems like“a bully, not a statesman.” In“a perfect world,” Harris would not be her choice. But Rickenbacher will vote for her.

Democrat Liz Voss attended the Democratic Party convention in Chicago. The atmosphere was electric. She also believes that the emotional polarisation is“a little less now.” The reason:“Voters are happy that there is a change compared to 2020.”

Biden and Trump have already faced each other once in the 2020 presidential election.

After the assassination attempt on Trump on July 13, Rickenbacher believes the election campaign has been decided.“One person was killed. Trump is now a victim and seems stronger at the same time. Biden will have even more problems getting his message across.”