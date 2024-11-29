EQS-News: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement

FORTEC Elektronik AG starts the new 2024/2025 year with the expected weak first quarter - order backlog develops positively

29.11.2024 / 08:04 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FORTEC Elektronik AG starts the new 2024/2025 financial year with the expected weak first quarter - order backlog develops positively



Group of EUR 17.5 million in Q1 2024/2025 around 34 % below the previous year's level (EUR 26.6 million) Group EBIT reduced significantly to EUR – 0.2 million (previous year: EUR 3.5 million) Order backlog increases to EUR 57.2 million (30 June 2024: EUR 53.4 million) Full-year forecast 2024/2025 confirmed

FORTEC Elektronik AG is today publishing the announcement for the first quarter of the 2024/2025 financial year (reporting period: 01 July 2024 - 30 September 2024), which is available on the company's website ( ). At EUR 17.5 million (previous year: EUR 26.6 million), Group sales were significantly below the previous year's record level due to the ongoing local and geopolitical challenges. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), an important performance indicator, were negative at EUR -0.2 million (previous year: EUR 3.5 million) due to lower sales and unchanged fixed costs.

In comparison to 30 June 2024, the order backlog increased from EUR 53.4 million to EUR 57.2 million. For the 2024/2025 financial year, the Executive Board is continuing to expect consolidated sales of EUR 95.0 million to EUR 110.0 million and consolidated EBIT of EUR 6.0 million to EUR 8.0 million. Sandra Maile, CEO of FORTEC Elektronik AG, comments:“As expected, the first quarter of the 2024/2025 financial year turned out somewhat weaker than the record Q1 of the previous year due to the current general conditions and the deliveries that were pulled forward to the end of the past financial year. However, the slightly increased order book that we currently have gives us confidence in the future.”

Sandra Maile Chair of the Management Board

FORTEC Elektronik AG | Augsburger Str. 2b | 82110 Germering | Germany

Phone: +49 89 894450 232 ... | --------------------------------------------------------------------------- FORTEC Elektronik AG (ISIN Share: DE 0005774103, WKN: 577410), based in Germering, Germany, was founded in 1984 as an international distributor of standard solutions in the field of power supplies, embedded systems and displays. In addition, the FORTEC Group today offers customer-specific developments and complete system developments. Since April 2020, FORTEC Elektronik AG has been the holding company responsible for management of the affiliated companies, group strategy and essential parts of the administration.

FORTEC Elektronik AG has subsidiaries in Germany, Switzerland, the UK and the USA. For better legibility, the generic masculine form is used in the text. Of course, all genders are referred to equally without any intent to discriminate.

29.11.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft Augsburger Str. 2b 82110 Germering Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 89 44 50 0 Fax: +49 (0)89 89 44 50 123 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0005774103 WKN: 577410 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2039663



End of News EQS News Service