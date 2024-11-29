(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India India grapples with a staggering road safety crisis, recording over 1.7 lakh fatalities annually , with young individuals making up a significant portion of these tragedies. Alarmingly, 29 children lose their lives daily due to road accidents, highlighting an urgent need for structured education and awareness among youth.



National Road Safety Mission for Kids Winter Edition Launch: Empowering India's Future on Safer Roads





The National Road Safety Mission for Kids

(NRSM) , launched by RD Foundation and Academia Axis Edtech , is on a mission to address this critical issue. Following the overwhelming success of its Summer 2024 Edition , the program is set to return with its Winter 2024 Edition , starting December 1, 2024.



India accounts for 11% of global road fatalities , with youth and two-wheeler riders being among the most vulnerable. This crisis is preventable, and programs like NRSM are at the forefront of change, equipping children and teens with essential skills to stay safe on roads.



Aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 3.6 , which aims to halve road fatalities by 2030, NRSM is fostering a culture of safety and responsibility among the next generation.





A Look Back: Summer 2024 Success

The Summer Edition saw participation from 900+ schools . The program culminated in the National Road Safety Olympiad , where students demonstrated their understanding of road safety through interactive assessments.



Feedback from educators, students, and parents highlighted the program's effectiveness in teaching critical road safety skills, emphasizing the need for continued efforts to instill safe road habits early.



Winter 2024 Program Highlights





Student Registration (November 29–December 15, 2024):

Students from Grades 1 to 12 can enroll for free in the learning program.





Learning Phase (December 1, 2024–January 18, 2025) :

A six-week, self-paced, age-appropriate online curriculum, designed to make learning engaging and impactful.





Final Assessment (January 18, 2025):

A free assessment for all students to evaluate their knowledge and readiness.





National Road Safety Olympiad (January 19, 2025) :

An optional, paid Olympiad providing students with an exciting opportunity to test their road safety knowledge and win accolades at state and national levels.





Interactive Learning for All Ages :

The curriculum includes gamified modules to make learning fun and engaging. Senior students (Grades 11–12) will benefit from advanced simulations based on real-life accident cases, helping them identify hazards and understand the nuances of road safety before they start driving.



The Broader Impact

Beyond educating students, the program engages families, creating a ripple effect that extends to communities. By incorporating road safety lessons into holiday homework , NRSM ensures maximum participation and involvement.



Join the Mission

The Winter 2024 Edition is set to reach over 2 million students, culminating in Feb 2025,

making road safety a way of life for the upcoming generation of young citizens.





For registration and more details, visit .