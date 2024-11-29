Lakme Academy Powered By Aptech Unveils A Certificate Course In Advanced Media And Fashion Makeup Artistry

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Lakme Academy Powered by Aptech, India's leading beauty training institute, announces the launch of its latest offering-

Certificate Course in Advanced and Makeup Artistry. Designed for aspiring makeup professionals looking to carve their niche in the dynamic world of fashion and media, this course promises to be lot more captivating for creative enthusiasts.



Fashion makeup is an exciting art form that plays a key role in high-profile events such as runway shows, fashion photography, and editorial shoots. It involves creating bold, trendsetting looks that not only complement haute couture designs but also express the artistic visions of designers and stylists. The Advanced Media and Fashion Makeup Artistry Course offers students the opportunity to master these techniques, honing their skills to become global professionals in the competitive media and fashion industries.



Mr. Sandip Weling, Chief Business Officer, Global Retail and Brand Custodian, Lakme Academy Powered by Aptech, said,

Academy Powered by Aptech , said,“Lakme

Academy Powered by Aptech has been a pioneer in the organised beauty and wellness training, offering industry-aligned courses designed to nurture the next generation of professionals in makeup, hair, skin, nails and fashion. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Lakme

Academy has built a reputation for delivering comprehensive training that equips students with the skills and confidence to succeed in a competitive industry. We are excited to introduce the Advanced Media and Fashion Makeup Artistry course, which is designed to nurture the next generation of creative professionals in the high fashion and media industries. This course is a unique blend of technical expertise and artistic expression, providing our students with the skills needed to succeed in the fast-paced world of high fashion makeup and glamour.”



The comprehensive course equips students with industry-relevant skills, combining technical expertise with creative expression such as editorial and runway-ready makeup, Avant-Garde Hair and Makeup etc. Upon completion of the course, students will be equipped with industry ready skillsets needed to succeed in a variety of high-profile roles within the fashion, media, and beauty industries.



According to the Skill Gap Study for the beauty & wellness sector of India 2023-30 by B&WSSC, the Indian Beauty and Wellness sector is poised to grow to about INR 2,40,000 core by 2024, thriving on an increasing section of the affluent and middle-class population, changing customer psyche and preference towards the sector. The sector is anticipated to be more than INR 500,000 crore in size by 2030. The industry currently employs 12.3 Mn people. By 2024, The Indian Beauty & wellness sector is projected to provide employment opportunities to about 15.8 Mn people, by 2027 to about 20.3 Mn, and by 2030 to about 26.3 Mn people. In terms of incremental training requirements, about 5.4 Mn candidates would be required to be skilled through vocational education between 2022-30.



Lakme Academy powered by Aptech offers basic and advanced courses in cosmetology, skin, hair, nails, and makeup. The courses integrate soft skill development into the technical curriculum to ensure that students deliver great results. The curriculum is designed to prepare students for exciting careers in industries like fashion, beauty, film and entertainment.



