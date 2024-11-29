Shriram Finance Launches Inspiring Campaign #Togetherwesoar With Legend Rahul Dravid

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Campaign drives Shriram Finance's core belief that, 'When we come together, we soar. By building strong relationships with our customers, we help them step into their power and achieve their dreams.'

Rahul Dravid, former captain and coach of the Indian national team powers the brand campaign as the brand ambassador for Shriram Finance.

Noted and winner of the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri Awards, Naseeruddin Shah has given his voice for the campaign Ad in Hindi, titled 'Har Indian ke sath: Judenge. Udenge.' Academy Award Winner K S Chandrabose & renowned Tamil lyricist Madhan Karky have penned the lyrics for the Telugu & Tamil versions of the Ad Film respectively.



Shriram Finance Ltd., the flagship company of the Shriram Group and one of India's leading financial services providers, has launched an inspiring new brand campaign titled '#TogetherWeSoar'. This campaign reflects Shriram Finance's commitment to partner with aspiring India, highlighting the power of connection and unity.





#TogetherWeSore





Today, many Indians are embracing the 'So, what?' philosophy, reflecting the aspiration to overcome any challenges in their journey to success. This campaign aims to celebrate this spirit and depict partnership as a means to soar ahead, with a slice from Rahul Dravid's own life.





The message is clear:“Together, we soar. By building strong relationships with our customers, we help them step into their power and achieve their dreams.”





Star Power Behind the Campaign

Cricket legend Rahul Dravid features as the brand ambassador, embodying the values of teamwork and resilience that Shriram Finance also stands for. His presence reinforces the brand's commitment to nurturing partnerships that inspire growth.





Adding to the campaign's impact, renowned actor Naseeruddin Shah lends his voice to the Hindi version of the ad film, titled 'Har Indian ke Saath: Judenge. Udenge.' Having acted and directed in films for more than 50 years, the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri Awardee has received multiple accolades for his exceptional contributions to Indian cinema. His powerful voice to the message of Shriram Finance emphasizes the dedication to helping individuals achieve their dreams through meaningful partnerships.





The campaign also features lyrics penned by Academy Award winner K.S. Chandrabose for the Telugu version and acclaimed lyricist Madhan Karky for the Tamil version, ensuring a heartfelt connection with audiences across multiple regions.





A Nationwide Initiative

With a comprehensive 360-degree media approach, the '#TogetherWeSoar' campaign will reach audiences through print, digital, television, social media, and outdoor platforms, as well as select theatres across India. Shriram Finance has partnered with the Pro Kabaddi League, and viewers will catch the ad during PKL. Over the next two months, the campaign will be showcased nationwide, targeting diverse urban and rural audiences to reinforce Shriram Finance's commitment to partnering with customers at every stage of their financial journey.





A Message of Partnership

Elizabeth Venkataraman, Executive Director of Marketing at Shriram Finance , shared insights about the campaign:“ 'Together, We Soar' symbolizes our promise to stand by every Indian, supporting their aspirations-whether it's fixed deposits, financing vehicles, nurturing small businesses, or providing quick access to funds via Gold or personal loans, etc. Our creative approach, tailored in seven languages, allows us to connect deeply with diverse audiences across the nation.”





The campaign's video features Dravid encouraging individuals from all walks of life to partner with Shriram Finance to uplift their lives and fulfill their ambitions. The imagery culminates in a powerful metaphor: the stadium, which represents a space where India unites, filled with dreams. Shriram Finance is committed to playing a pivotal role in transforming the country's financial landscape.





Building Strong Relationships

Ultimately, 'Together, We Soar' is more than just a campaign; it is a testament to Shriram Finance's role as a vital partner in financial empowerment. The brand is dedicated to helping customers access the credit they need to grow and thrive, reinforcing its commitment to driving India's journey toward becoming a developed economy.





About Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance Limited is the flagship company of the Shriram group which has a significant presence in Consumer Finance, Life Insurance, General Insurance, Housing Finance, Stock Broking, and Distribution businesses. Shriram Finance Limited is one of India's largest retail asset financing Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFC) with Assets under Management (AUM) above Rs. 2.43 trillion. Established in 1979, Shriram Finance is a holistic finance provider catering to the needs of Small Road Transport Operators and small business owners and is a leader in organised financing of pre-owned commercial vehicles and two-wheelers. It has a vertically integrated business model and offers financing number of products which include passenger commercial vehicles, loans to micro and small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), tractors & farm equipment, gold, personal loans, and working capital loans, etc. Over the last 45 years, it has developed strong competencies in the areas of loan origination, valuation of pre-owned commercial vehicles and other assets, and collections. It has a pan India presence with a network of 3,149 branches and an employee strength of 77,764 servicing 90.26 lakhs of customers.