Cryptonewsbreaks Blockchain Life 2024 Announces Initial Lineup Of Speakers, Anticipates Attendance Of 10,000+

Blockchain Life, one of the world's leading event producers in web3, cryptocurrencies and mining sphere, recently unveiled its speaker lineup for the next event taking place in Dubai on October 22-23, 2024. Speakers include Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether;
Xinxi Wang, Co-Founder of Litecoin Foundation; Robby Yung, CEO of Animoca Brands; Sasha Plotvinov, Founder of Notcoin; Eowyn Chen, CEO of Trust Wallet; and Alena Shmalko of TON Foundation.
“We are thrilled to announce this exceptional lineup of speakers for Blockchain Life 2024,” said Sergei Khitrov, Founder of the event.“These are just the first speakers and most are still kept secret. For now I can only say that the entire lineup is titans in the field. Their exclusive
insights and expertise will be invaluable to our attendees to benefit from the current bull market.”
To view the full announcement, visit
About Blockchain Life 2024
Bringing together a premium community of crypto whales and industry leaders, Blockchain Life's events are known for showcasing leading industry experts, providing key market analysis and forecasts, and offering ample opportunities to network and glean insight into crypto investment strategies. To purchase tickets, visit
and use promo code“ibn10” for a 10% discount.
