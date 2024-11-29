Greencarnewsbreaks - Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Subsidiary Announces Key Management Appointments

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) , an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, and its subsidiary, Bollinger Motors, have announced changes in Bollinger management. According to the announcement, former General Motors (“GM”) executive James Taylor has been appointed CEO, replacing company founder Robert Bollinger; Bollinger, a major shareholder, will remain on the company's board of directors. Bryan Chambers was also named president and chief operating officer with Siva Kumar appointed chief strategy officer and senior vice president of finance. Taylor has been working with Bollinger on development of the company's all-electric Bollinger B4 Class 4 Chassis Cab. He has more than three decades of experience in the automotive industry and has served in leadership positions with several companies, including Cadillac and Hummer. He has also gained impressive experience in the EV space, working with companies such as Electric Last Mile Solutions, Workhorse, Karma, SF Motors and Mullen. Both Chambers and Kumar were already working at Bollinger Motors. Chambers joined the company in 2018, serving most recently as COO. Kumar joined Bollinger in 2022 as chief financial officer. Bollinger Motors develops class 4–6 all-electric commercial chassis cab trucks.“I am grateful and excited for this opportunity to continue moving Bollinger Motors toward a leadership role in the electric vehicle industry,” said Bollinger Motors CEO James Taylor in the press release.“Robert and his team have done an incredible job of creating a world-class electric truck with the Bollinger B4 and the upcoming Bollinger B5. The response from the market has been very encouraging, and we are well-positioned to disrupt the Class 4 trucking market.”

About Mullen Automotive Inc.

Mullen Automotive is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) at its two United-States-based vehicle plants, located in Tunica, Mississippi (120,000 square feet), and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the United States. Recently, CARB issued Hybrid and Zero-Emissions Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (“HVIP”) approval on the Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV truck, providing up to a $45,000 cash voucher at time of vehicle purchase. The company has also recently expanded its commercial dealer network with the addition of Pritchard EV, National Auto Fleet Group, Ziegler Truck Group, Range Truck Group and Eco Auto providing sales and service coverage in key Midwest, West Coast, Pacific Northwest and New England markets. The company also recently announced Foreign Trade Zone (“FTZ”) status approval for its Tunica, Mississippi, commercial vehicle manufacturing center. FTZ approval provides a number of benefits, including deferment of duties owed and elimination of duties on exported vehicles. To learn more about the company, visit

