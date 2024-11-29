Relatively Cold Weather Conditions Forecast Countrywide Until Sunday - JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 29 (Petra)-- The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will see pleasant weather, on Friday, despite the fact that most places will be relatively cold, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.Winds will be southeasterly, changing to southwesterly.The weather for tomorrow, is expected to be pleasant in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, and relatively cold in most other places, according to the JMD. Low-lying clouds will be visible in the Kingdom's north and center, and winds will be moderately strong and from the southeast to the southwest.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 15 degrees Celsius, and a low of 6 degrees at night.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 24 degrees during the day, sliding to 11 degrees at night.