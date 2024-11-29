Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind, High Sea
11/29/2024 4:01:32 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Friday will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, and cold by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of strong wind.
Offshore, the weather will see scattered clouds, to be partly cloudy at times, the report added, warning of expected strong wind and high sea.
Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 12 - 22 KT, gusting to 30 KT at times at places.
Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 18 - 25 KT, reaching to 34 KT at times.
Sea state inshore will be 3 - 5 ft, while offshore will be 5 - 8 ft, rising to 12 ft at times.
Visibility inshore will be 4 - 9 km, while offshore will be 5 - 9 km.
