Qatar Announces Success Of Its Mediation In Reuniting News Batch Of Children With Their Families In Russia, Ukraine

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar announced the success of its mediation in reuniting a new batch of children in Russia and Ukraine with their families, within the framework of its efforts in reuniting separated families due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The State of Qatar's ongoing mediation efforts to reunite the children with their families in Ukraine and Russia is an extension of its approach to mediation and conflict through peaceful means, in accordance with the principles of international law. These efforts also reflect the State of Qatar's unwavering commitment to humanitarian principles and international solidarity.

The State of Qatar expressed appreciation to HE Children's Rights Commissioner for the President of the Russian Federation Maria Lvova Belova, and HE Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, for their tireless efforts that had led to the successful reunification of separated families.

MENAFN29112024000067011011ID1108938550