(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 2024 Interim dividend

Paris, November 29, 2024

An interim dividend of €5.50 per share will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th, 2024.

The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd, 2024. The last trading day with interim dividend rights is Friday, November 29th, 2024.

This release is available on our website .

Attachment

Christian-Dior-2024 interim dividend