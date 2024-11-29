عربي


Christian Dior : 2024 Interim Dividend


11/29/2024 4:00:53 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 2024 Interim dividend

Paris, November 29, 2024

An interim dividend of €5.50 per share will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th, 2024.

The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd, 2024. The last trading day with interim dividend rights is Friday, November 29th, 2024.

