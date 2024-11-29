Christian Dior : 2024 Interim Dividend
Date
11/29/2024 4:00:53 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 2024 Interim dividend
Paris, November 29, 2024
An interim dividend of €5.50 per share will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th, 2024.
The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd, 2024. The last trading day with interim dividend rights is Friday, November 29th, 2024.
This financial release is available on our website .
Attachment
Christian-Dior-2024 interim dividend
MENAFN29112024004107003653ID1108938546
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.