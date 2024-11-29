QC Holds Training Programme On 'Credit Management And Debt Collection'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: In cooperation of the First International Development Centre, Qatar Chamber (QC) recently organised a three-day training program titled 'Credit Management and Debt Collection,' with the participation of 21 trainees.

Held for the first time in Qatar, the program touched on several aspects of credit management and debt collection.

Topics included the basics of credit management, debt collection, and the ten elements of credit and risk management, as well as collection strategies from businesses and individuals. The sessions also addressed the tasks of the collection officer, professional obligation, customer rights and evaluation, and the development of credit policies.

The program further discussed statutory attribution and legal reinforcement in accordance with the regulations in force in Qatar.

Attendees of the program included financial experts, business owners, financial department employees, and consultants.

At the conclusion of the training, participants received certificates of participation from Qatar Chamber.