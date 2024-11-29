Not Certain If Siddaramaiah Will Finish 5-Year Term: CM’S Advisor B.R. Patil

(MENAFN- IANS) Hubballi (Karnataka), Nov 29 (IANS) Just days after the Karnataka Congress' thumping victory in the bypolls, senior MLA B.R. Patil stated on Friday that it is not certain whether Chief Siddaramaiah would complete his full term.

The statements have assumed importance as B.R. Patil is also advisor to CM Siddaramaiah and hints at changes being afoot in the party.

CM Siddaramaiah is in New Delhi to meet the party's top leadership as is Karnataka Congress President and Deputy CM, D.K. Shivakumar.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, MLA Patil stated,“I don't know whether Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be in power for a five-year term even though we wish that he would remain in power for five years. At the same time, we do not know what would be the decision of the high command.”

“What can we do, if the high command takes a decision otherwise? The high command might give a bigger role and responsibility to CM Siddaramaiah. One thing is clear, no legislator wants CM Siddaramaiah to be replaced,” MLA Patil maintained.

CM Siddaramaiah will ensure that the poll guarantees won't be a financial burden in the state's budget, he added.

“We knew about the expenditures beforehand. All states are undergoing financial stress. There are problems and it is causing a little strain. Whenever one addresses a bigger problem, there will be some amount of burden. We are dreaming about a welfare state. Everyone has equal rights and equal share.

“All five guarantees were implemented successfully by us and they are proving to be politically beneficial as well. Our guarantees were copied by the BJP. The guarantees won't stop for any reason. There shall not be any doubt,” he stated.

“The issue of cancellation of BPL cards is a fear that the BJP wanted to create among the people. We will resolve the issue,” MLA Patil assured.

He further stated that the people had given befitting answers for criticisms against the Congress government in the bypolls to the three Assembly constituencies as all alleged scams were just creations.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will come out clean of all the allegations in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case. The BJP government also had given notices to farmers claiming the ownership of their lands by the Waqf Board. The issue has been highlighted with an intention to bring disrepute to the Congress government by the BJP. However, the BJP itself has internal issues and they can't harm us,” MLA Patil stated.