(MENAFN- NewsVoir)

La Mazzoni, the developers second multi-billion-dirham project on Al Marjan Island, combines sustainable living with elegance and world-class amenities The new development takes inspiration from Ras Al Khaimah's mountainous landscape and scenic beaches featuring 562 luxurious residences and is due for handover in Q4 2028

The Luxe Developers, a leading UAE-based developer firm, has officially launched La Mazzoni, an AED2.3 billion-dirham development on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. The fully furnished luxury development is set to add another dimension to the real estate landscape in the emirate by combining green and nature-inspired elegance with world-class amenities.

The Luxe Developers Launch AED2.3 Billion-dirham Development on Al Marjan Island



Following the success of Oceano, The Luxe Developers' flagship project on Al Marjan Island, La Mazzoni is focused on wellness-centric living. The development offers an exclusive range of fully furnished apartments, duplexes, chalets and penthouses, starting from AED1.9 million and includes a flexible four-year payment plan designed to make ownership accessible.

The critically acclaimed Dewan Architects + Engineers, renowned for their innovative and contemporary designs, are the team behind La Mazzoni's architecture, ensuring it stands as a landmark of modern sophistication on Al Marjan Island.

Shubam Aggarwal, Chairman and Co-owner of The Luxe Developers , said, "We embarked on this journey with a vision to redefine success in real estate - not to merely identify properties but to create unparalleled opportunities. At The Luxe Developers, we see every project as a transformative moment, shaping communities and futures. Each development represents a bold step towards innovation, embodying spaces that inspire investment, living, and legacy."

"With La Mazzoni, we are not just delivering homes but curating a lifestyle that blends sustainability with sophistication, catering to the evolving preferences of discerning buyers and investors."

Spanning a Built-up Area (BUA) of over 1.5 million square feet, the development is inspired by the fluidity of wind and waves, integrating with its natural surroundings, delivering a blend of luxury and sustainability.

Strategically located on the thriving Al Marjan Island, La Mazzoni benefits from the emirate's growing appeal as a global lifestyle destination. Situated next to Marjan World and within close proximity to the iconic Wynn Al Marjan Island, the project offers residents seamless access to top-tier dining, entertainment, and recreational options.

La Mazzoni brings together nature-inspired tranquillity and state-of-the-art conveniences, providing investors with facilities that balance functionality and exclusivity, catering to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and investors seeking value in the region's growing luxury real estate market.

Residents can access exclusive amenities catering to relaxation and recreation, focusing on the mind and body. An infinity rooftop pool enhances the outdoor living experience, while fitness enthusiasts can take advantage of a cutting-edge wellness centre featuring modern gym facilities, yoga studios and paddle courts.

To relax, the development is surrounded by lush greenery and an array of water features underscored by a private spa equipped with saunas, hammams, and therapy rooms. A dedicated childrens play area and activity zones provide a safe and engaging environment for young ones.

The project also integrates features designed for high-end living, including 24/7 security and smart home systems for efficient management and control. Communal spaces such as private outdoor co-working areas and a sky deck have been designed to offer residents space to enhance productivity and creativity.

Siddharta Banerji, Managing Director and Co-owner of The Luxe Developers, said, "At The Luxe Developers, we have always believed that no challenge is impossible, and our mission goes beyond constructing buildings - we create enduring legacies. Our recent milestones underscore this vision as we set new benchmarks in real estate excellence, achieving record-breaking sales with The Celest and The Stellar, the most expensive residences in Ras Al Khaimah."

"Our success is a collective achievement, made possible by our dedicated team and trusted partners. From our unparalleled attention to detail to innovative design and world-class amenities, The Luxe Developers consistently deliver projects that captivate discerning investors and position us as leaders in the real estate sector."

The launch of La Mazzoni underscores Ras Al Khaimah's growing prominence as a hub for ultra-luxury real estate. The emirate's appeal, bolstered by strategic infrastructure developments, economic stability, and an influx of ultra-high-net-worth individuals, has positioned it as a prime destination for investors and homeowners.

"La Mazzoni aligns perfectly with this vision, offering a sanctuary that redefines the art of living," concluded Banerji .

For more information, please visit .

About The Luxe Developers

The Luxe Developers is a leading real estate development firm specialising in crafting extraordinary spaces with opulent interiors.

At The Luxe Developers, the company believes that exceptional living spaces can inspire and transform lives and are passionate about creating architectural marvels that redefine the concept of luxury and provide an unmatched living experience with a commitment to excellence and attention to detail that ensures every project the company undertakes sets a new standard in urban living.

From incredible attention to detail and sourcing the finest materials to seeking out the worlds most skilled artisans and handpicking the best-in-class architects and designers, the company's vision is to deliver spaces that elevate the human experience with the belief that extraordinary quality and luxury craftsmanship elevates every living moment.

The Luxe Developers aims to bring a sense of individualism to every project and build structures that turn into the landmarks of tomorrow.