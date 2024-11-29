(MENAFN- NewsVoir)

Inaugural Intersec Policing is a critical forum for exploring the impact of and data on law enforcement

50 expert speakers will showcase the best policing practices from around the world Notable speakers include senior law enforcement officials from Abu Dhabi Police, Singapore Force, UAE Intelligence Unit, and the Metropolitan Police Intersec 2025, the world's premier event mapping the future in security, safety and fire protection, will address how advancements in technology and data are transforming the future of law enforcement and public safety across the Middle East region through its inaugural Intersec Policing Conference . Held from 15 - 16 January 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), the conference will convene over 50 expert speakers to showcase policing best practices from around the world.

Intersec 2025 Launches New Global Platform for Excellence in Policing

As law enforcement agencies worldwide confront challenges from cyber threats to financial crimes, the Intersec Policing Conference will serve as a pivotal platform for innovation and collaboration, addressing critical issues and solutions in the evolving landscape of public safety.

The conference will feature a distinguished lineup of law enforcement thought leaders from around the world, including H.E. Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander in Chief of Abu Dhabi Police; Aileen Yap, Assistant Director of the Anti-Scam Command, Singapore Police Force; Ali BaAlawi, Chief of the Financial Intelligence Unit at the UAE Financial Intelligence Unit; Nick Court, Assistant Director of IFCACC Strategy and Capability at INTERPOL; and Omar S. Saad, Head of Strategy and Innovation for the Metropolitan Police, who will share insights into the future of law enforcement innovation.

Speaking ahead of the conference, Major Mohamed Al Abdulla, Head of the Financial Crimes Division at Bahrain's Ministry of Interior, highlighted the use of data and technology for combatting scams, "Most scams will increasingly involve AI and robots, with fraudsters utilising advanced tools to conceal their IP addresses and locations. They will transfer stolen funds through hot or cold wallets and use mixers to obscure the origins of the cryptocurrency. To combat this, law enforcement is investing in tools that can prevent such crimes and predict scams before they occur by leveraging the right data and ensuring proper integration between relevant entities."

Artificial Intelligence (AI) plays a crucial role in detecting and preventing financial crimes. AI systems can analyse vast amounts of transaction data to identify anomalies indicative of fraudulent activities. According to PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC), incorporating AI into financial crime programmes enhances the precision and effectiveness of fraud detection, enabling businesses to stay ahead of evolving fraudulent tactics.

Grant Tuchten, Portfolio Director at Intersec organiser Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said, "As technologies evolve, so must the strategies and tools employed by our law enforcement agencies. The inaugural Intersec Policing Conference will showcase policing best practices from around the world, offering actionable insights for creating safe, secure, and smart cities for all."

Law enforcement professionals will explore forward-thinking conference topics such as policing in a digital era, proactive and productive policing, the future of road safety, strategic automation in policing, drone operations and quantum-led crime, to name a few.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, Intersec 2025 will offer a platform for networking, conducting business, and showcasing innovative technology and innovations.

Intersec 2025 will host 1,200 exhibitors from 60 countries, with prominent participants in the Homeland Security & Policing sector showcasing products and solutions across the entire supply chain. Examples include Drone and Anti-Drone solutions from AEE Aviation and DJI, cutting-edge video surveillance by Genetec, a wide range of security solutions from Transguard Group, and advanced aviation security technologies from Garrett, Ceia, Astrophysics, and Rapiscan. This sector will highlight transformative technologies shaping law enforcement across the Middle East and beyond.

Other product sections at Intersec 2025 include Commercial & Perimeter Security, Fire & Rescue, Safety & Health and Cyber Security, offering tailored solutions for each industry segment under one roof.

Intersec in its 26th edition is the world-leading business event for the global safety and security industry value chain. The upcoming edition takes place from the 14-16 January 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and is staged under the theme The world's number one event mapping the future in safety, security and fire protection.

