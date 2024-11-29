Grenada Reaffirms Backing For Morocco's Sovereignty Over Its Entire Territory, Autonomy Plan As Only Solution To Moroccan Sahara Issue

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Grenada reaffirmed its "backing for Morocco's territorial integrity and over its entire territory, including the Sahara region" and "reiterated its support for the Moroccan autonomy plan as the only credible, serious and realistic solution" for the definitive solution to the regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara.

This position was expressed in the Joint Statement signed following talks held, Thursday in Rabat, between Morocco's of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Mr. Nasser Bourita, and Grenada's Prime Minister, Mr. Dickon Mitchell.

Grenada also commended the growing international consensus and the momentum driven by HM King Mohammed VI, for the Autonomy Plan and Morocco's sovereignty over its Sahara.

In this Joint Statement, Mr. Mitchell hailed the efforts of the United Nations as the exclusive framework to achieve a realistic, practical and lasting solution to this regional dispute.

Grenada, a member of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), also welcomed the opening of an OECS Embassy in Rabat (October 18, 2018) and a Consulate General in Dakhla (March 31, 2022), which offer a significant opportunity to further strengthen exchanges between the Kingdom of Morocco and the six Eastern Caribbean States.

