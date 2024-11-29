(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ireland's voters headed to the on November 29, 2024, for a general election that could reshape the country's future. The election, called by Taoiseach Simon Harris, saw nearly 3.7 million registered voters choosing 174 representatives across 43 constituencies. This marked the largest Dáil in Irish history, reflecting recent electoral reforms.



The campaign focused on pressing issues affecting Irish citizens. affordability and availability topped the list of concerns for many voters. The cost of living crisis also played a significant role in shaping public opinion. Immigration and asylum management emerged as contentious topics during debates. Economic stability amid external trade uncertainties rounded out the key issues.



Three major parties dominated the race, each polling around 20% support. Fine Gael , led by Taoiseach Simon Harris, emphasized economic management and stability. Fianna Fáil, under Micheál Martin, stressed its coalition experience and ability to work across party lines. Sinn Féin, helmed by Mary Lou McDonald, positioned itself as the voice of change.







The complex Iris electoral system, using proportional representation with a single transferable vote, made predicting outcomes challenging. This system often leads to coalition governments, as absolute majorities are difficult to achieve. The final distribution of seats will likely depend on vote transfers between parties.



Smaller parties and independents could play crucial roles in forming the next government. The Labour Party, Social Democrats, and Greens each polled between 3-6%. These groups might become kingmakers in coalition negotiations. Independents collectively garnered significant support, potentially influencing the final outcome.

Ireland's Three-Way Power Struggle: Housing Crisis Drives Historic Vote

The campaign saw its share of controversies. Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary sparked debate by criticizing the number of former teachers in the Dáil. His comments, while defended as a call for professional diversity, faced widespread condemnation. Fine Gael faced criticism for running a candidate recently found guilty of assault in a civil court.



International events cast a shadow over the election. Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential race raised concerns about potential impacts on Ireland's economy. Candidates debated how to handle possible changes in corporation tax and tariffs. These discussions highlighted Ireland's vulnerability to external economic forces.







The election also saw a record number of "New Irish" candidates, reflecting Ireland's changing demographics. Parties increased their representation of female candidates, addressing long-standing gender imbalances in Irish politics. These trends indicate a gradual shift towards a more diverse political landscape.



Voter turnout remained a concern, with fears it could drop below 60%. Historical data shows a significant age gap in voting patterns. Older voters consistently show higher participation rates than younger citizens. This disparity raises questions about representation and policy priorities.







MENAFN29112024007421016031ID1108938491