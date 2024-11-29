'But No Return...': Anupam Mittal's Witty Response To X User's Query On Zepto, Shaadi Wedding Ad Collab Goes Viral

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Quick commerce major Zepto and matrimonial Shaadi have recently launched a joint out-of-home campaign at the peak of the wedding season. The picture of the joint campaign went on social after Anupam Mittal, Shaadi's founder and chief executive officer, shared it on his social media accounts.

In the hoarding, Zepto introduced ethnic wear from Manyavar with a tagline,“Manyavar chaiye? (Do you need Manyavar?) Manyavar in 10 minutes.” Next to it Shaadi wrote,“Var chaiye? (Do you need a groom?) Will take more than 10 minutes.”

Netizens across platforms praised this collaboration. Even Mittal applauded the campaign on LinkedIn,“Taking a moment to appreciate this cute collab between Zepto & Shaadi . Who would have expected a crossover between love and 10-minute delivery?”

Mittal also tagged Zepto's founder Aadit Palicha and wrote,“Vadhu bhi hai”.

To this, Palicha replied,“I am married to Zepto .”

Mittal responded saying,“Kyun pet par laat maar rahe ho?” Palicha replied,“Mom LinkedIn par hain! Let's take this offline.”

Under the post, a user also wrote,“Deliver karaaoge ya self pick-up hai? (Will you deliver it or is it self pick-up?).”

To this, Mittal gave out a witty reply,“Jaise chaiye...but no return (As you wish...but no return).”

Netizens also suggested that more brands should join this collaboration.

“2 services missing. Hotel chahiye : Oyo . Divorse chahiye : Court,” one user wrote.

“All we need is @urbancompany_UC experts now,” another user wrote.

E-commerce company Snapdeal also joined the bandwagon and wrote,“Badhiya deals chaiyee? Hum hai na (Want good deals? We are here for you).”

“Take this combo to next level sir. Promote premium membership shadi account and offers discounts on combo like manyavar+wedding venue+flowrist+gold jewellery brands your product manager works,” one user wrote.

Brands are no longer just products

In his LinkedIn post, Mittal said that brands have evolved in the last few years.

“Brands are no longer just products or services, they're conversation starters. It used to be that your brand was all about what you told the customer, meaning the main job was communication. Today, brands are what your customers say about you, which means the focus has shifted to entertaining, engaging, and educating,” he said.