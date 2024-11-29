'Hindus In Bangladesh Subjected To Death...': World Leaders Slam Yunus Govt Amid Chinmoy Krishna Das Arrest 10 Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In the latest development of Chinmoy Krishna Das case, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) on Thursday expressed solidarity with the priest. Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari was arrested for sedition after allegedly placing a flag on a stand showing Bangladesh's national flag. On Tuesday, a Chittagong court rejected his bail request and sent him to custody. The arrest has caused widespread anger, with many calling for his immediate release. Check the latest development here:

Showing solidarity with Das, ISKCON , Inc. said in a post,“ISKCON, Inc. stands with Chinmoy Krishna Das. Our prayers to Lord Krishna for the protection of all these devotees.”

In a related development, a lawyer filed a petition seeking a ban on ISKCON in Bangladesh, labelling it a "radical organisation" that engages in activities aimed at inciting communal unrest, according to local media reports.

Meanwhile, the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina condemned the "unjust" arrest of Das and called for his immediate release.“A senior leader of the Sanatan religious community has been unjustly arrested, and I demand his immediate release.”

Hasina also voiced concerns about attacks on minorities and their places of worship and urged the authorities to ensure religious freedom and the safety of all communities. Her statement said,“Temples have been set ablaze in Chittagong. Previously, mosques, shrines, churches, monasteries, and homes belonging to the Ahmadiyya community have been attacked, vandalised, looted, and burned. Religious freedom and the safety of all communities must be guaranteed.” Addressing the parliament on Thursday, Bob Blackman, a Conservative Member of Parliament for Harrow East in the United Kingdom, showed his concern by the attempt of a High Court in Bangladesh to ban ISKCON from the country.



In a post on X, he attached a video of himself speaking in the parliament and said,“Today, I condemned the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh and the imprisonment of Chinmoy Krishna Das. I am also concerned by the attempt in their High Court to rule that ISKCON should be banned from the country. Freedom of religion must be preserved globally.” He also added,“Now, right now, Mr Speaker, the International Society of Krishna Consciousness, who run Bhaktaventa Manor in Elstree, the largest Hindu temple in this country, in Bangladesh, their spiritual leader is under arrest. Hindus across Bangladesh are being subject literally to death by their houses being burnt, their temples are being burnt. And there was an attempt today in the Bangladesh High Court to rule that ISKCON should be banned from the country. This is a direct attack on Hindus. Now this is a threat from India now to take action. We have a responsibility because we enabled Bangladesh to be free and independent.”

Johnnie Moore, the former Commissioner of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), expressed concern over the global silence on the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh.

Speaking to ANI, Moore said, "Human rights organizations and religious freedom organizations sought to raise their voices every second right. I think that a lot of times the Hindu community, when they are persecuted around the world, unfortunately, fewer people speak up about it. I'm committing to doing the exact opposite. I'm calling for the world's human rights and religious freedom organizations to do the same".

"When Muhammad Yunus came in as the interim leader of the country, he made promises related to democracy, the rule of law, and all of these values that are cherished by the West and our international institutions. This is a moment of existential threat not only for the minorities of Bangladesh but for the entire country. It is a call to advocate for human rights and religious freedom to speak up If they can go after him, they can go after anyone," he added.

Recently, a group of retired judges, bureaucrats, and a sitting MP sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to intervene and address the rising violence and discrimination against Hindus in Bangladesh. The arrest has further strained relations between the Bangladesh government and ISKCON, fuelling protests and unrest.