UAB “Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos“ Publishes Interim Financial Statements For The 9-Month Period Of 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UAB“Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” (the Company ) publishes its unaudited interim condensed consolidated and separate statements for the 9-month period of 2024.

Financial results

The Company's objective is to earn a return for the Company's investors from investments in facilities of the infrastructure and related assets. The main financial indicators for the period were:



As at 30 September 2024, the Company's total assets were EUR 200 616 thousand, total equity was EUR 110 676 thousand, and total liabilities were EUR 89 940 thousand.

As at 30 September 2024, the Company's investment assets at fair value through profit or loss were EUR 195 192 thousand, which compared to 31 December 2023, grew by EUR 15 132 thousand or 8.40%. For the period January - September 2024, the Company reported a comprehensive loss of EUR 4 651 thousand. This financial outcome is primarily attributed to the Company's income structure, which relies on changes in the fair value of its investment portfolio. As stipulated in the Company's prospectus, the valuation of the Company's investment portfolio is delegated to an independent appraiser and is conducted on an annual basis. It is noteworthy that the valuation of the Company's investments did not occur during the January - September 2024 period, and this assessment is scheduled for 31 October 2024. Throughout January – September 2024, the Company incurred expenses related to developmental projects and operational activities, projects financing.

Contact person for further information:

Grėtė Bukauskaitė

Manager of the Investment Company

