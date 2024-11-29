Military Risks, Deregulation, And Localization: New Approaches For Ukraine's Economy Alona Lebedieva

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KYIV, UKRAINE, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Internal Resilience Plan of Ukraine, presented by President Volodymyr Zelensky, encompasses ten key areas, each aimed at strengthening the country's position during wartime while laying the groundwork for post-war recovery. This document serves as a logical continuation of the previously proposed“Victory Plan,” showcasing a systematic approach to addressing critical challenges.The section titled“Money,” which outlines new economic strategies, stands out as particularly intriguing. The President emphasized the need to support local production, deregulation, and the insurance of military risks. These initiatives address urgent needs for Ukrainian businesses but also carry both significant opportunities and challenges.“The possibility of localizing production in Ukraine is not only an economic but also a political signal. Supporting Ukrainian producers in government procurement can be a key driver for industrial development, job creation, and reducing dependence on imports. But its implementation requires a transparent approach to avoid bureaucratic or corruption obstacles,” says Alona Lebedieva, owner of the Ukrainian multi-profile industrial and investment group of companies Aurum Group.The declaration on reducing the share of state redistribution of GDP is ambitious, but raises doubts about its feasibility during a war. Traditionally, during a crisis, governments take on greater economic responsibility for ensuring basic stability. In this context, it is necessary to carefully maintain a balance between supporting business and guaranteeing social protection.The concept of military risk insurance is a relevant idea. Ukraine needs mechanisms to protect investments and property, potentially attracting capital even in wartime. However, the creation of the State Agency for War Risk Insurance will require significant resources and a clear legislative framework.Promoting entrepreneurial freedom and deregulation can give a significant boost to the economy. However, the implementation of these measures will require coordinated efforts by the government, parliament and law enforcement agencies to ensure that deregulation does not lead to abuses or weaken institutional guarantees.“This is not just an action plan, it is a challenge for the entire system. The war taught us to adapt quickly, but implementing such deep reforms in a short time requires enormous efforts and political will. The main thing is that the document becomes not just a declaration of intent, but a real foundation for reconstruction,” Lebedieva emphasizes.Zelensky's plan demonstrates that Ukraine is ready to move forward even in extraordinary circumstances. Its success will depend on the government's ability to ensure transparency, consistency and accountability in achieving its goals. The cornerstone of its implementation can be international support, effective communication with business and society, and the integration of new economic strategies.“Ukraine is now in a situation where every initiative matters. The successful implementation of this plan will not only maintain economic stability, but will also lay the foundation for future prosperity. It is important to act quickly but carefully to make the most of this opportunity,” concludes Alona Lebedieva.

