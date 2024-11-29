Qatar Central Bank Issues Treasury Bills Worth QR3.7Bn
11/29/2024 3:02:29 AM
Doha: Qatar Central bank (QCB) issued treasury bills for maturities of 7 days, 35 days, 77 days, 154 days, 259 days, and 336 days, worth QR3.7bn.
QCB said in a post on X that the issuances of the bills were distributed as follows: QR500m for a period of 7 days (new issue), with a rate of 4.91 percent, QR750m for a period of 35 days (addition to an existing issue), with a rate of 4.858 percent, QR750m for a period of 77 days (addition to an existing issue), with a rate of 4.813 percent, QR750m for a period of 154 days (addition to an existing issue) with a rate of 4.7470 percent, QR750m for a period of 259 days (addition to an existing issue), with a rate of 4.683 percent, and QR200m for a period of 336 days (addition to an existing issue), with a return of 4.653 percent.
The total bids for Qatar Central Bank bills amounted to QR12.2bn.
