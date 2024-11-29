U.S. Flexible Packaging Market Set To Reach $91.95 Billion By 2032, Growing At 9.41% CAGR Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The U.S. flexible packaging continues to showcase robust growth, with its valuation reaching $40.93 billion in 2023. Driven by advancements in packaging technologies and increasing demand for sustainable and versatile packaging solutions, the market is projected to attain a remarkable value of $91.95 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 9.41% during the forecast period of 2024–2032.The Request of this Sample Report Here:-Flexible packaging has gained widespread adoption across various industries, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and industrial goods, owing to its lightweight, cost-efficiency, and extended shelf-life benefits. Innovations such as bio-based materials and recyclable packaging formats are further fueling the growth trajectory, aligning with consumers' and businesses' increasing focus on sustainability.Market DynamicsDriver: E-Commerce Acceleration is the Driving Force Behind U.S. Flexible Packaging MarketThe surge in e-commerce is a key driver reshaping the U.S. flexible packaging market. The rise of online shopping, particularly post-COVID-19, has dramatically increased the need for durable and lightweight packaging solutions. E-commerce sales in the United States reached approximately $215 billion in the first quarter of 2021 alone. This upswing is not just a short-term spike; predictions suggest a sustained growth trend, with the e-commerce sector expected to expand at a CAGR of over 5% in the coming years. By 2022, online grocery sales accounted for 12.4% of total e-commerce sales in the U.S., necessitating robust packaging solutions for safe and efficient transport. Flexible packaging, with its lightweight nature and durability, becomes a preferred choice for online retailers. This preference is further bolstered by the fact that flexible packaging can reduce shipping costs by up to 70%, compared to more rigid alternatives.The rise of e-commerce has also led to an increase in demand for customized packaging solutions. Approximately 30% of businesses have reported an uptick in customer preference for personalized packaging. Additionally, the flexible packaging industry has seen a 15% increase in demand for innovative designs, as brands seek to stand out in a crowded online marketplace.

Top Players in US Flexible Packaging Market
.ALLIEDFLEX
.Amcor Plc
.CLONDALKIN GROUP
.Constantia Flexibles
.Coveris Holdings S.A.
.FlexPak Services
.Genpak Flexible
.Glenroy, Inc.
.Huhtamaki Group
.Mondi Group
.Sealed Air
.Star Label Products
.Transcontinental Inc.
.Other Prominent Players

Flexible Packaging Converter Companies
.ABC Packaging
.Albéa Group
.Berry Global Company
.C-P Flexible Packaging
.Conagra Brands
.Eagle Flexible Packaging
.HCP Packaging
.Novolex Company
.ProAmpac
.Pactiv Evergreen (Reynolds Group Holding Limited)
.Scanvik Packaging
.Sonoco Products Company
.Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation Overview:

By Material
.Paper
.Plastic
.Polyethylene Terephthalate
.High-Density Polyethylene
.Low-Density Polyethylene
.Polyvinyl Chloride
.Polypropylene
.Others
.Polymer Films
.Metallic Foil
.Cellulosic and Bioplastic Film
.Others

By Type
.Pouches and Bags
.3-Side-Seal Pouches
.Gusseted Bags
.Stand-Up Pouches
.Spouted Pouches
.Zipper Pouches
.Vacuum Bags
.Sterilization Pouches
.Retort Pouches
.Micro-Waivable Pouches
.Others
.Sachet
.Wrappers and Wrapping
.Printed Roll Stock
.Liners
.Others

By Technique
.Form-Fill-Seal (FFS)
.Vertical Form-Fill-Seal
.Horizontal Form-Fill-Seal
.Low-Profile Systems
.Others

By Industry
.Food & Beverage
.Personal Care & Cosmetics
.Pharmaceutical
.Household Care
.Industrial
.Retail
.Logistics
.Others

By Distribution Channel
.Direct
.Distributor
.Online 