82 Killed In Myanmar's Yangon-Mandalay Highway Accidents Till Oct 31

(MENAFN- IANS) Yangon, Nov 29 (IANS) A total of 82 people were killed and 325 in 174 traffic accidents on Myanmar's Yangon-Mandalay highway from January 1 to October 31, this year, according to a report from the Road Administration Department (RTAD) on Friday.

The number of traffic accidents, fatalities and injuries on the highway this year increased compared to last year, which saw 137 accidents, resulting in 77 deaths and 276 injuries, Xinhua news agency reported.

The main causes of accidents in Myanmar were vehicle defects, human errors, bad road and weather conditions, while the majority of traffic accidents in the country are caused by reckless driving.

The 587-km Yangon-Mandalay expressway connects the country's commercial city of Yangon and the second-largest city of Mandalay.