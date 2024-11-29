AEON Introduces Authorization Payments, Transforming Everyday Transactions With TON

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SINGAPORE, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AEON, a pioneering payment protocol, proudly announces its latest innovation: a revolutionary authorization payment feature built on the TON blockchain. By contributing to the TON ecosystem's infrastructure, AEON enhances the usability of blockchain in everyday scenarios. The first real-world application of this innovation is in ShareX's Telegram mini-app, where AEON simplifies the rental process for power banks, showcasing the potential of blockchain to transform daily transactions.

AEON Revolutionizing Payments on TON

AEON's authorization payment, built on the TON blockchain, revolutionizes the transaction process with a streamlined and secure user flow. Users begin by selecting their desired service or product and initiating a transaction. AEON's system prompts them to authorize a payment, securely locking the required amount. Once it is complete, users can seamlessly access the service or product without additional payment steps. Upon completion of the service or transaction, the payment is automatically processed based on the initial authorization, ensuring a smooth and secure closure without manual intervention.

Integrating AEON within the TON ecosystem brings unparalleled convenience to users by simplifying the payment process, reducing chargebacks, and enhancing the overall security of transactions. By leveraging the TON blockchain's robust infrastructure, AEON supports a variety of cryptocurrencies and wallet integrations, enabling users to choose their preferred payment methods with ease. This development strengthens the TON ecosystem's reputation for security, transparency, and reliability, making crypto payments more accessible and user-friendly.

First Use Case: ShareX's Power Bank Telegram mini-app

In the first practical application, AEON's authorization payment solution is integrated into

ShareX's Telegram mini-app. This simplifies the rental process by allowing users to pre-authorize a deposit through AEON's payment protocol within the TON ecosystem. The authorized amount is securely locked upfront, enabling users to access the service instantly. Upon completing the rental, the payment is automatically processed based on the pre-authorization, deducting charges and unlocking the remaining balance. This seamless process reduces manual steps, minimizes risks for users and vendors, and enhances trust, showcasing the efficiency of blockchain-based payments in everyday scenarios.

Looking Forward

This milestone reflects AEON's commitment to advancing TON's ecosystem infrastructure and promoting blockchain accessibility for everyday transactions. As AEON continues to innovate within TON, future expansions will bring diverse payment applications across various industries. Through these efforts, AEON aims to drive

crypto payment adoption, empower the TON ecosystem, and deliver transformative solutions for consumers, merchants, and industries worldwide. By building on TON's foundation, AEON is shaping a more interconnected and efficient Web3 financial ecosystem, redefining the crypto payment landscape.

About TON

The Open Network (TON) is a global,

decentralized blockchain community focused on putting crypto in every pocket. By building the Web3 ecosystem in Telegram Messenger, TON's vision is to empower 500 million users to own their digital identity, data, and assets by 2028. Learn more at



About AEON

AEON is a next-generation modular payment protocol designed to unify the standard of

crypto payments and enable real-world connectivity. By simplifying the integration, processing, and settlement of crypto payments, AEON offers low-cost, verifiable, and secure payment processing.

Developing a robust

crypto payment standard, AEON aims to connect web3 infrastructures with mass adoption use cases, ensuring adaptability, liquidity, and efficiency and supporting on-chain payment methods such as subscriptions, global fiat rails, and tips.

