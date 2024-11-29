Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And The Liquidity Agreement
Date
11/29/2024 2:31:31 AM
Period from 21 November 2024 to 27 November 2024
Share Buyback Program
On 22 November 2024 , Bekaert announced the start of the first tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million (the First Tranche). As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 21 November 2024 to 27 November 2024, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 66 930 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the First Tranche of the Program during the period from 21 November 2024 to 27 November 2024:
|
| Repurchase of shares
| Date
| Market
| Number of Shares
| Average Price paid (€)
| Highest Price
paid (€)
| Lowest Price
paid (€)
| Total
Amount (€)
| 21 November 2024
| Euronext Brussels
|
|
|
|
|
|
| MTF CBOE
|
|
|
|
|
|
| MTF Turquoise
|
|
|
|
|
|
| MTF Aquis
|
|
|
|
|
| 22 November 2024
| Euronext Brussels
| 7 629
| 32.33
| 32.62
| 31.70
| 246 683
|
| MTF CBOE
| 5 443
| 32.35
| 32.60
| 31.90
| 176 090
|
| MTF Turquoise
| 918
| 32.36
| 32.56
| 32.00
| 29 709
|
| MTF Aquis
| 776
| 32.37
| 32.60
| 32.20
| 25 120
| 25 November 2024
| Euronext Brussels
| 9 147
| 32.81
| 33.04
| 32.24
| 300 098
|
| MTF CBOE
| 6 188
| 32.80
| 33.08
| 32.28
| 202 995
|
| MTF Turquoise
| 953
| 32.88
| 33.08
| 32.64
| 31 330
|
| MTF Aquis
| 847
| 32.82
| 33.08
| 32.28
| 27 798
| 26 November 2024
| Euronext Brussels
| 9 913
| 32.75
| 33.08
| 32.50
| 324 637
|
| MTF CBOE
| 6 478
| 32.75
| 33.08
| 32.52
| 212 148
|
| MTF Turquoise
| 1 036
| 32.75
| 33.04
| 32.64
| 33 934
|
| MTF Aquis
| 883
| 32.78
| 33.06
| 32.62
| 28 947
| 27 November 2024
| Euronext Brussels
| 9 128
| 33.08
| 33.24
| 32.62
| 301 940
|
| MTF CBOE
| 5 835
| 33.09
| 33.24
| 32.60
| 193 089
|
| MTF Turquoise
| 946
| 33.13
| 33.24
| 32.98
| 31 342
|
| MTF Aquis
| 810
| 33.15
| 33.24
| 33.00
| 26 853
| Total
|
| 66 930
| 32.76
| 33.24
| 31.70
| 2 192 713
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 218 shares during the period from 21 November 2024 to 27 November 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 9 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 21 November 2024 to 27 November 2024:
|
| Purchase of shares
| Date
| Number of Shares
| Average Price (€)
| Highest Price (€)
| Lowest Price (€)
| Total Amount (€)
| 21 November 2024
| 1 469
| 31.78
| 31.90
| 31.70
| 46 685
| 22 November 2024
| 149
| 31.60
| 31.60
| 31.60
| 4 708
| 25 November 2024
| 200
| 32.20
| 32.20
| 32.20
| 6 440
| 26 November 2024
| 1 400
| 32.61
| 32.72
| 32.50
| 45 654
| 27 November 2024
| 0
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 0
| Total
| 3 218
|
|
|
| 103 487
|
| Sale of shares
| Date
| Number of Shares
| Average Price (€)
| Highest Price (€)
| Lowest Price (€)
| Total Amount (€)
| 21 November 2024
| 0
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 0
| 22 November 2024
| 4 800
| 32.39
| 32.60
| 32.00
| 155 472
| 25 November 2024
| 2 400
| 32.81
| 33.00
| 32.60
| 78 744
| 26 November 2024
| 300
| 33.10
| 33.10
| 33.10
| 9 930
| 27 November 2024
| 2 100
| 33.04
| 33.30
| 32.70
| 69 384
| Total
| 9 600
|
|
|
| 313 530
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 46 989 shares.
On 27 November 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 926 048 own shares, or 3.55% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
