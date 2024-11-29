عربي


Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And The Liquidity Agreement


11/29/2024 2:31:31 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 21 November 2024 to 27 November 2024

Share Buyback Program
On 22 November 2024 , Bekaert announced the start of the first tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million (the First Tranche). As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 21 November 2024 to 27 November 2024, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 66 930 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the First Tranche of the Program during the period from 21 November 2024 to 27 November 2024:

Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€) 		Lowest Price
paid (€) 		Total
Amount (€)
21 November 2024 Euronext Brussels
MTF CBOE
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
22 November 2024 Euronext Brussels 7 629 32.33 32.62 31.70 246 683
MTF CBOE 5 443 32.35 32.60 31.90 176 090
MTF Turquoise 918 32.36 32.56 32.00 29 709
MTF Aquis 776 32.37 32.60 32.20 25 120
25 November 2024 Euronext Brussels 9 147 32.81 33.04 32.24 300 098
MTF CBOE 6 188 32.80 33.08 32.28 202 995
MTF Turquoise 953 32.88 33.08 32.64 31 330
MTF Aquis 847 32.82 33.08 32.28 27 798
26 November 2024 Euronext Brussels 9 913 32.75 33.08 32.50 324 637
MTF CBOE 6 478 32.75 33.08 32.52 212 148
MTF Turquoise 1 036 32.75 33.04 32.64 33 934
MTF Aquis 883 32.78 33.06 32.62 28 947
27 November 2024 Euronext Brussels 9 128 33.08 33.24 32.62 301 940
MTF CBOE 5 835 33.09 33.24 32.60 193 089
MTF Turquoise 946 33.13 33.24 32.98 31 342
MTF Aquis 810 33.15 33.24 33.00 26 853
Total 66 930 32.76 33.24 31.70 2 192 713

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 218 shares during the period from 21 November 2024 to 27 November 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 9 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 21 November 2024 to 27 November 2024:

Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
21 November 2024 1 469 31.78 31.90 31.70 46 685
22 November 2024 149 31.60 31.60 31.60 4 708
25 November 2024 200 32.20 32.20 32.20 6 440
26 November 2024 1 400 32.61 32.72 32.50 45 654
27 November 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
Total 3 218 103 487


Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
21 November 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
22 November 2024 4 800 32.39 32.60 32.00 155 472
25 November 2024 2 400 32.81 33.00 32.60 78 744
26 November 2024 300 33.10 33.10 33.10 9 930
27 November 2024 2 100 33.04 33.30 32.70 69 384
Total 9 600 313 530

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 46 989 shares.

On 27 November 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 926 048 own shares, or 3.55% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

