Brass Knuckles Canadian Whiskey Fuels Boxing Championship Showdown At Pickering Casino Resort

United Promotions Fight Night Sponsored by Brass Knuckles Canadian Whiskey

Brass Knuckles Canadian Whiskey sponsors a thrilling night of boxing at Pickering Casino Resort, headlined by the Canadian Super Welterweight Championship.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In another big move supporting the Canadian boxing community, Brass Knuckles Canadian Whiskey announces its partnership as the title sponsor for the highly anticipated United Promotions boxing event, taking place this Saturday, November 30th at Pickering Casino Resort. This electrifying night of professional boxing will showcase some of Canada's finest athletes battling for supremacy in the ring, headlined by the much-anticipated Canadian Super Welterweight Championship between Oshawa's Thad Buntsma and Collingwood's Cody Kelly.As a bold, premium whiskey brand rooted in strength, resilience, and excellence, Brass Knuckles Canadian Whiskey is thrilled to champion an event that embodies the same qualities of determination and grit found in its product. This partnership is more than a sponsorship; it's a celebration of the drive and perseverance that both boxers and whiskey lovers share.Event HighlightsMain Event: Thad Buntsma vs. Cody Kelly (#BuntsmaKelly2) – A clash for the Canadian Super Welterweight Championship.Co-Main Event: Undefeated Joshua "HellRazor" Frazer (11-0, 8 KOs) takes on Petr Brodsky, stepping in for the injured Ioannis Birmpilis (#FrazerBrodsky).Additional Bouts: Exciting matchups include Russell-Ataide, McLaughlin-Rushton 2, and Gabriel-Miller.Face-Off Event: Fans are invited to attend the championship weigh-in on Friday at 5:00 PM at Pickering Casino.This partnership further solidifies Brass Knuckles Canadian Whiskey's commitment to supporting local talent and community-focused events. By sponsoring the entire fight card, the brand is helping to elevate Canadian boxing to new heights while engaging with sports fans and whiskey connoisseurs alike.A Night to RememberThis event promises to be an unforgettable night of adrenaline-pumping action, culminating in the crowning of a new Canadian champion. Fans can expect world-class boxing, thrilling moments, and the perfect atmosphere to raise a glass of Brass Knuckles Canadian Whiskey in celebration of excellence in sport.Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster. Don't miss this opportunity to witness history in the making. Follow @UnitedPromotions and @BKWhiskey on Instagram for updates and exclusive content leading up to the event.About Brass Knuckles Canadian Whiskey:Brass Knuckles Canadian Whiskey is an ultra premium Canadian whiskey brand that represents strength, craftsmanship, and bold character. Crafted for those who demand the best, Brass Knuckles Whiskey is a testament to excellence and tradition in every sip. Aged five years in charred white oak barrels, Brass Knuckles Canadian Whiskey Master's Select is an ultra smooth, ultra premium taste experience.

