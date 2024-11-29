Notification On Managers‘ Transactions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB“Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that on 28 November 2024 it received a notice from the Member of the Management Board and CFO of the Group Jonas Rimavičius regarding the contract concluded to purchase shares of the Group (attached).

With this contract, Jonas Rimavičius, has purchased 300 shares of the Group and currently owns 1,300 shares of the Group in total.



