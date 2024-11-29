عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Notification On Managers‘ Transactions


11/29/2024 2:16:00 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB“Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that on 28 November 2024 it received a notice from the Member of the Management Board and CFO of the Group Jonas Rimavičius regarding the contract concluded to purchase shares of the Group (attached).

With this contract, Jonas Rimavičius, has purchased 300 shares of the Group and currently owns 1,300 shares of the Group in total.


For additional information, please contact:

Communications
 Laura Beganskienė
+370 654 24958
...

Investor Relations
 Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė
+370 643 14925
...

Attachment

  • Contract

MENAFN29112024004107003653ID1108938391


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search