Eesti Pank Designates Bigbank AS As A Systemically Important Credit Institution

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 28 November 2024, Eesti Pank decided to designate Bigbank AS among systemically important credit institutions.

Eesti Pank emphasises in its decision that the importance of Bigbank AS to the Estonian system has grown consistently in recent years.“The total assets of Bigbank have increased significantly, reaching 4.3% of the sector by the end of 2023. The bank's active provision of services in foreign markets is a key factor that has elevated its systemic importance,” explains Eesti Pank in its decision.

With the designation of systemic importance, the bank is required to maintain an additional capital buffer. Based on the results of the assessment conducted this year, Eesti Pank has decided to establish, effective from 1 January 2025, an additional capital buffer requirement of 0.5% for Bigbank AS as an other systemically important credit institution.

Comment from the Chairman of the Management Board:

“The decision by Eesti Pank to designate Bigbank AS as one of the other systemically important credit institutions is both a great recognition and a responsibility for us. It reflects Bigbank's remarkable growth and importance in the Estonian financial system, confirming the success of our strategy, including our active expansion in foreign markets. The additional capital buffer requirement will strengthen our bank's resilience and stability, which are essential for both our customers and partners. Our goal is to continue sustainable and responsible growth, delivering the best financial services in Estonia and strengthening our position in international markets.”

Bigbank AS ( ), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 31 October 2024, the bank's total assets amounted to 2.7 billion euros, with equity of 267.6 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves more than 150,000 active customers and employs over 500 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term deposit rating of Ba1, as well as a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA of Ba2.

