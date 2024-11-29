Net Asset Value(S)

عربي


11/29/2024 2:16:00 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORESIGHT VCT PLC
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

NAV ANNOUNCEMENT
29 NOVEMBER 2024

The Board of Foresight VCT plc is pleased to announce that the unaudited Net Asset Value as at 30 September 2024 was 80.1p per share.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181


