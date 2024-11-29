Net Asset Value(S)

Date
11/29/2024 2:16:00 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORESIGHT VCT PLC
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46
NAV ANNOUNCEMENT
29 NOVEMBER 2024
The Board of Foresight VCT plc is pleased to announce that the unaudited Net Asset Value as at 30 September 2024 was 80.1p per share.
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181
MENAFN29112024004107003653ID1108938387
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.