Net Asset Value(S)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORESIGHT VCT PLC

LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

NAV ANNOUNCEMENT

29 NOVEMBER 2024

The Board of Foresight VCT plc is pleased to announce that the unaudited Net Asset Value as at 30 September 2024 was 80.1p per share.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181