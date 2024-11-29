Qatar, UK Special Envoys Discuss Afghanistan Situation

Special Envoy of the of Foreign Affairs H E Ambassador Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab met British Special Representative for Afghanistan H E Andrew McCoubrey, who is visiting Doha. The two sides discussed several topics of common interest, particularly the latest political, security and humanitarian developments in Afghanistan.

