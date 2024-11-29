Russian War Casualties In Ukraine Up By 2,030 Over Past Day
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to November 29, 2024, amount to approximately 738,660 personnel, with 2,030 killed and wounded over the past 24 hours.
This was reported on the official facebook page of the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine, as conveyed by Ukrinform.
Additionally, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have destroyed: 9,458 (+8) Russian tanks, 19,339 (+33) armored fighting vehicles, 20,886 (+34) artillery systems, 1,255 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,006 (+1) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, 329 (+0) helicopters, 19,750 (+89) tactical-level UAVs, 2,851 (+86) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 30,272 (+86) vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,700 (+3) special equipment.
Read also: Ukrainian border guards destroy two Russian firing positions
on Zaporizhzhia axis
The information is being updated.
As reported by Ukrinform, by 22:00 on Thursday, November 28, there had been 188 combat engagements with Russian forces on the frontlines.
