(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to November 29, 2024, amount to approximately 738,660 personnel, with 2,030 killed and wounded over the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported:

Additionally, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have destroyed: 9,458 (+8) Russian tanks, 19,339 (+33) armored fighting vehicles, 20,886 (+34) artillery systems, 1,255 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,006 (+1) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, 329 (+0) helicopters, 19,750 (+89) tactical-level UAVs, 2,851 (+86) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 30,272 (+86) vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,700 (+3) special equipment.

As reported by Ukrinform, by 22:00 on Thursday, November 28, there had been 188 combat engagements with Russian forces on the frontlines.